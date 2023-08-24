Al Nassr’s Jewel: Citizens’ Legend Leaves Man City Behind

Laporte Bids Farewell to Man City for Al Nassr Adventure

In a move that has caught the attention of football enthusiasts, Aymeric Laporte, the Spanish defender, has sealed his transfer from Manchester City to Al Nassr. The Saudi Pro League side has secured his services for a deal amounting to £23.6m.

From Bilbao to Manchester: Laporte’s Journey

Laporte’s association with Manchester City began in January 2018 when he was signed from Athletic Bilbao. The transfer fee of £57m set a new record for the club at the time. During his tenure, the defender was instrumental in City’s triumph in 12 major titles. However, the previous season saw him making a mere 24 appearances, even as the team clinched the Treble.

A Heartfelt Goodbye

Taking to social media, Laporte expressed his gratitude towards the fans and his colleagues at Manchester City. He reminisced about the “five-and-a-half unforgettable years” and the myriad experiences, from victories to injuries, that moulded him. He signed off with a hopeful note of reuniting with the fans, always cherishing his time in the blue jersey.

Guardiola’s Choices and City’s Statement

Despite boasting 180 appearances and 12 goals for City, Laporte faced stiff competition last season. The preference of coach Pep Guardiola for Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake, coupled with the recent £77m acquisition of Josko Gvardiol, limited his opportunities. Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, lauded Laporte’s contributions and acknowledged the challenges he faced in securing game time in the 2022-23 season.

Al Nassr’s Star-studded Line-up

Laporte’s move to Al Nassr is significant, given the club’s recent high-profile signings. Football giants like Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, and Marcelo Brozovic now share the dressing room with him. The club’s acquisition by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) has been a game-changer, with three other clubs, Al-Ittihad, Al-Hilal, and Al-Ahli, also under its umbrella. The recent transfer of Riyad Mahrez to Al-Ahli and the inclusion of stars like Neymar and N’Golo Kante in the Saudi League further underscore its rising prominence.