Can Bournemouth Turn the Tide Against High-Flying Spurs?

Bournemouth vs Tottenham: A Premier League Showdown

At a Glance: Bournemouth vs Tottenham

Detail Information Location Bournemouth, England Stadium Vitality Stadium Date Saturday 26 August Kick-off Time 12:30 (BST) / 07:30 ET / 04:30 PT Referee Tim Robinson VAR John Brooks

Head-to-Head: Recent Meetings

Result Count Bournemouth Wins 2 Tottenham Wins 2 Draws 1 Last Meeting Tottenham 2-3 Bournemouth (Premier League) – 15 April 2023

Current Form: Last Five Matches

Bournemouth LLLDL Tottenham LLWDW

TV Viewing Options

Country Television Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports Ultimate, discovery+, discovery+ App United States nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO Canada fuboTV Canada

The Stage is Set

Bournemouth, still in search of their inaugural Premier League victory this season, are gearing up to face a Tottenham Hotspur team riding high on the back of a 2-0 triumph against Manchester United. The Cherries, under the guidance of Andoni Iraola, have managed a single point from their opening two fixtures, drawing with West Ham and succumbing to Liverpool. On the other hand, Spurs, after a stalemate against Brentford, clinched a confidence-boosting win over the Red Devils.

As both teams prepare for the early Saturday kick-off, the anticipation is palpable. Both sides are eager to add to their points tally in these nascent stages of the season.

Team News: Bournemouth

Dango Ouattara, the hero of Bournemouth’s thrilling 3-2 win against Spurs in April, will be absent for this encounter. The injury list also includes Marcus Tavernier, Ryan Fredericks, Alex Scott, and Emiliano Marcondes. The participation of Lewis Cook and Adam Smith remains uncertain.

Despite a commendable effort in their 3-1 loss to Liverpool, Iraola might opt for a similar lineup for this home fixture at the Vitality Stadium.

Predicted Bournemouth Lineup

(4-2-3-1): Neto; Aarons, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Billing, Rothwell; Semenyo, Christie, Anthony; Solanke.

Team News: Tottenham

James Maddison’s availability is in question after he was seen exiting the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in a protective boot. However, he assured the media that it was merely “a precaution”. Should he be unavailable, Giovani Lo Celso might step into the number ten role.

Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon, and Bryan Gil are still on the mend. The only major selection dilemma for Ange Postecoglou is the choice of right-back, with both Pedro Porro and Emerson Royal in contention.

Predicted Tottenham Lineup

(4-2-3-1): Vicario; Emerson, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Lo Celso, Son; Richarlison.

Match Preview: What to Expect

Bournemouth showed glimpses of brilliance against Liverpool but lacked the finishing touch. Tottenham, on the other hand, showcased their attacking prowess in the second half against Manchester United, a refreshing change for fans accustomed to the more conservative approaches of previous managers.

With three 3-2 outcomes in their last six encounters, another exhilarating match is anticipated this Saturday. The odds seem to favour Spurs to clinch a victory on the south coast.