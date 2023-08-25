Report: Striker’s Milan Spell Ends with English Hopes?

Divock Origi’s football journey is much like a compelling novel, filled with highs, lows, and unexpected twists. A year ago, as the curtains closed on his Anfield chapter, the promising prologue of his Milanese narrative began. Yet, the succeeding chapters seem less than fortunate.

A Hero’s Farewell

Recalling Origi’s exit from Liverpool stirs emotions of gratitude and respect. In his Anfield tenure, Jurgen Klopp hailed him as ‘exceptional’. Anfield witnessed eight years of Origi’s contributions, his moments of brilliance and tenacity. With those accolades, he set his sights on Milan, seeking a fresh challenge.

Milanese Misfortunes

However, the streets of Milan haven’t echoed Origi’s previous successes. At times, the very fans who should’ve supported him turned their backs, letting out a chorus of boos. With Calciomercato noting that the relationship with coach Stefano Pioli appears strained, the tale takes a sombre turn.

While it’s been hinted that the market has seen Origi’s name, the whispers of potential moves have been faint. Although the 28-year-old forward had glimmers of interest from far-off lands like Saudi Arabia and even some ‘tentative interactions’ with Turkish outfits, none truly piqued his interest.

Yearning for the English Greens

Amidst this unfolding tale, Origi’s heart seems set on a return to familiar terrains – the Premier League. The rumour mills, with sources like Calciomercato, suggest Sheffield United might just be the lifeline Origi is looking for. Still, with no concrete offers laid out, the next chapter remains tantalisingly uncertain.

A Matter of Perspective

In Origi’s defence, his stint at AC Milan arrived amidst a challenging period. Milan, despite wearing the Serie A crown, faced hurdles in the subsequent season. In this tumultuous backdrop, the Belgian’s inconsistent inclusion in the squad made it arduous to find his rhythm.

Sure, his tally might not reflect the prowess Premier League audiences were accustomed to, but laying Milan’s collective struggles at his feet seems a tad unjust. Pioli’s dwindling faith in Origi is clear, but the question arises – where lies the fault?

Premier League’s Potential Lifeline

With Origi’s substantial paycheck in Milan, offloading him might pose challenges. Herein lies the allure of the Premier League’s affluence. Should Sheffield United muster an enticing offer, it could prove a win-win for all parties.

In sum, Origi’s tale is an ongoing saga. As he yearns for the English shores and the Premier League allure, fans and clubs alike wait in anticipation of his next move.