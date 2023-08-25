Manchester United Eye Recovery Whilst Forest Plan Another Upset

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Crunch Time at Old Trafford

Manchester United are in the spotlight yet again, and not just for their on-the-field performances. The brewing storm around the Mason Greenwood situation has certainly cast a long shadow over Old Trafford. And with the recent dip against Tottenham, United need to rally back to keep the atmosphere from turning sour.

Forest’s Opportunity: Riding on a High?

Fresh from a thrilling last-minute victory against Sheffield United, Nottingham Forest will be stepping onto the field with added zest. Chris Wood’s late stunner has given the team an added confidence. But the Premier League is unpredictable, and history has shown that Nottingham Forest haven’t fared too well against their Manchester counterparts in recent encounters.

Counting on the Past: Historical Insights

Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest: A Quick Dive

Last Five Encounters

Man Utd: 5 wins Nottingham Forest: 0 wins Draws: 0



Last Match

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man Utd (Premier League) – 16 April 2023



Current Form Ladder

Man Utd: WWLWL Nottingham Forest: DWDLW



Match Information

Venue: Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Date: Saturday, 26 August

Kick-Off: 15:00 BST

Man in the Middle: Stuart Attwell

VAR Assistance by: Robert Jones

How To Watch Man Utd vs Nottingham Forest

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom N/A United States SiriusXM FC, Peacock Canada fuboTV Canada

Lineup Speculations: Who’s In, Who’s Out?

Manchester United’s Dilemma

Christian Eriksen could be the silver lining as Mason Mount’s recent injury looks to sideline him. With Eriksen potentially taking the front seat and Harry Maguire’s anticipated return, there are tactical shifts on the cards. However, Rasmus Hojlund’s debut might have to wait till September.

Predicted Starting XI:

(4-2-3-1) Onana; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Eriksen; Antony, Fernandes, Sancho; Rashford.

Nottingham Forest: Holding Their Ground

Forest’s recent injury blow saw Ola Aina sidelined, but Steve Cooper doesn’t seem to be pressing any panic buttons yet. With Gonzalo Montiel’s potential debut and a victorious squad against Sheffield, Forest may not make too many changes.

Predicted Starting XI:

(3-4-3) Turner; Boly, Worrall, McKenna; Aurier, Danilo, Mangala, Williams; Johnson, Awoniyi, Gibbs-White.

Match Prediction: An Uphill Task for Forest

The sheer talent and potential in the United squad can’t be overlooked. Despite a shaky start this season, they have previously demonstrated their prowess. Forest might have started strong, but Old Trafford is a different ballgame. A herculean performance is needed from Forest to walk away with a win.

Our Forecast: Man Utd 2-1 Nottingham Forest