Arsenal Welcome Fulham: What to Expect at the Emirates

A Closer Look at the Arsenal vs Fulham Premier League Clash

The Emirates Stadium is buzzing with anticipation as Arsenal get set to host Fulham. Given the current form of both teams, the fixture promises much drama. But what exactly can we expect?

Arsenal’s Start to the Premier League Season

It’s been a somewhat encouraging beginning for Arsenal in the Premier League. Notching up a few victories gives hope to the Gunners’ faithful, though their recent outing against Crystal Palace wasn’t without its complications.

Thankfully for Mikel Arteta, he is coming up against a Fulham team that has suffered a pretty rough summer and put in a poor display last weekend against Brentford, losing 3-0. They did not play well on the opening day against Everton but still managed to win 1-0.

With the exit of Aleksandar Mitrovic to Al Hilal, although adding a financial cushion, Fulham seems to have a significant void up front. A trip to the Emirates isn’t something they might be eagerly waiting for, given the circumstances.

Key Details: Arsenal vs Fulham

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England

Date: Saturday 26 August

Kick-off: 15:00 BST / 10:00 ET / 07:00 PT

Official In-Charge: Referee Paul Tierney, VAR Darren England

Recent Face-offs: Arsenal seems to have a favourable edge in the last five games with 4 victories to their name, while Fulham has yet to register a win. Their last rendezvous saw Arsenal secure a convincing 3-0 triumph.

How To Watch

For those unable to attend, catching the match live isn’t a challenge:

United Kingdom: No UK TV Coverage

United States: Multiple options including nbcsports.com, USA Network, NBC Sports App, and more.

Canada: Available on fuboTV Canada

Glimpse at the Squads

Arsenal Team News

It’s not all rosy for Arteta. Key players are set to miss the Fulham showdown. Takehiro Tomiyasu, having served as a replacement for the injured Jurrien Timber, faces suspension. Likewise, Folarin Balogun and Albert Sambi Lokonga won’t feature due to injuries. On the brighter side, fans will eagerly await Oleksandr Zinchenko, who’s tipped to bolster the left flank.

Expected Arsenal Lineup (4-3-3): Ramsdale; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Nketiah, Martinelli

Fulham Team News

Defensive woes plague Marco Silva’s side. The suspension of Tim Ream throws a wrench in their plans, hinting at Calvin Bassey pairing up with Issa Diop. However, not everything is grim. Joao Palhinha’s return and Adama Traore’s potential full debut bring a sense of optimism. Moreover, the presence of ex-Arsenal duo, Bernd Leno and William, adds a layer of intrigue.

Projected Fulham Lineup (4-2-3-1): Leno; Tete, Diop, Bassey, Robinson; Reed, Palhinha; Traore, Pereira, Decordova-Reid; Jimenez

Arsenal vs Fulham: The Outcome?

Arsenal, despite grappling with injuries, is armed with a formidable roster. The consensus suggests they’re poised for a comfortable afternoon against Fulham. The Cottagers, on the other hand, might be bracing for a demanding season ahead. Immediate reinforcements seem essential if they wish to enhance their campaign.

Our Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Fulham