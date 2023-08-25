Brighton’s Early Flourish Challenges West Ham’s Grit

West Ham, under the guidance of David Moyes, have been gradually cementing their reputation this season. Their impressive win over Chelsea last Sunday was a testament to the grit and tenacity they’ve brought to the Premier League. However, as they journey to the Amex Stadium, they’ll confront an in-form Brighton side. Having kicked off their season with an impressive eight goals in just two matches, Brighton seem to be hitting their stride rather early this time.

Fixture Overview

The Setting When? Saturday 26 August, 2023 What Time? Kick-off is slated for 5.30pm BST. Where? The picturesque Amex Stadium, nestled in Falmer, near Brighton.



How To Watch? On TV: Expect comprehensive coverage on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and, for an elevated viewing experience, Sky Sports Ultra HDR. Coverage starts at 5pm BST. Online Streaming: Those with a Sky subscription can catch the live action via the Sky Go website or its dedicated app.



Team News: Brighton vs West Ham

Brighton have been dealt a significant blow with Julio Enciso being sidelined due to a training ground knee injury. It’s likely he’ll be out for a considerable duration. Further adding to their woes, Jakub Moder will be absent. However, Brighton fans will find solace in the fact that both Adam Webster and Adam Lallana are match-ready.

For the Hammers, there’s a mixed bag of news. New acquisition, Konstantinos Mavropanos, unfortunately, won’t be making an appearance, given that he signed while nursing a minor injury. However, Thilo Kehrer might be seen on the pitch, and Edson Alvarez could potentially feature more prominently, building on his recent Chelsea cameo.

Match Forecast

West Ham has indeed showcased moments of brilliance this season, but Brighton appears to be on a different plane altogether. A 3-1 victory in favour of Brighton seems a plausible prediction.

Historical Perspective: Brighton vs West Ham

A glance at past clashes: