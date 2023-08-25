Liverpool at St James’: Newcastle’s Defining Premier League Duel

Newcastle vs Liverpool: Premier League Showdown

St. James’ Park Braces for a Classic

Newcastle’s St James’ Park is tingling with anticipation, with memories of past glories and heartbreaks. Come Sunday afternoon, it will be the epicentre of Premier League drama as the Magpies face off against the ever-evolving Liverpool side.

Last Season’s Haunts

It’s hard to forget the last season where Newcastle, in their dazzling form, were humbled not once but twice by Jurgen Klopp’s brigade, Liverpool were only team to conquer Eddie Howe’s stronghold both at home and away. With the fortress that is St James’ Park being solidified meticulously under Howe, Liverpool’s true mettle will surely be tested.

The Reds’ Quest for Redemption

But let’s not be mistaken. Liverpool, with moments of sheer brilliance occasionally lighting up their season, have quite the point to prove. Have the Reds truly emerged from their chrysalis? That question hangs in the air, thicker than the fog on the Tyne.

Match Details

When and Where?

Dive into the drama at 4.30pm BST on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at the iconic St James’ Park, Newcastle.

How To Watch?

For those not lucky enough to breathe in the matchday atmosphere, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR have got you covered from 4pm. For the tech-savvy, Sky Go offers a live streaming service via their website or app.

Team News: Newcastle vs Liverpool

Newcastle’s side will lack the formidable presence of Joelinton, following his injury against Manchester City. The trio of Joe Willock, Emil Krafth, and Javier Manquillo also step aside due to unavailability.

Meanwhile, Liverpool breathe a sigh of relief. Alexis Mac Allister is back in the fray, his red card against Bournemouth rescinded. With the early season form of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luiz Diaz, the Reds look solid. But Liverpool fans may have to wait a bit longer for Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara, who are back training but may not grace this match.

Our Prediction

The Magpies, despite their recent hiccup against City, remain a force at home. With a defence that Liverpool is still unsure of, Newcastle seems poised to tip the scales. Prediction? A gripping 2-1 win for Newcastle.

