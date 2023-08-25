Jeremy Doku Joins the Sky Blue Brigade: Manchester City’s New Gem

A New Feather in City’s Cap

Manchester City, the formidable titans of the Premier League, have once again made their intentions clear for the season ahead. The club has sealed a deal with the sparkling Belgian talent, Jeremy Doku, acquiring him from Rennes for a noteworthy sum of £55.4m.

A Glimpse into Doku’s Rising Stardom

The 21-year-old winger, having adorned Rennes’ shirt across three Ligue 1 seasons, found the back of the net 10 times in 75 appearances. While these statistics paint a promising picture, it’s Doku’s international credentials, boasting 16 caps for Belgium, that truly emphasise his rising stature in global football. According to BBC Sport, Doku will don the number 11 shirt, a number steeped in significant football history.

In the player’s own words, the shift to Manchester City marks a pivotal day both “personally and professionally.” For Doku, City isn’t just another football club – it’s the epitome of excellence in the sport. “City are the best team in world football, so joining them is special,” he remarked, with palpable excitement evident in his voice.

City’s Summer Splurge

Pep Guardiola, Manchester City’s mastermind, has been strategic in reinforcing his squad. Doku’s arrival follows the footsteps of midfielder Mateo Kovacic, procured from Chelsea for £25m, and defender Josko Gvardiol, roped in from RB Leipzig for a staggering £77m. It’s evident that Guardiola is leaving no stone unturned in his quest for dominance.

The pursuit for Doku wasn’t a lonely one, though. Premier League giants like West Ham, Tottenham, and Chelsea too were vying for his signature. Doku’s 7 goals in the last season’s 35 games undeniably caught many an eye.

From Anderlecht to City: Doku’s Rapid Ascent

Jeremy Doku’s journey has been nothing short of meteoric. Rennes had signed him for 26m euros (£22.3m) from Anderlecht back in October 2020, just around the time when he stepped into the international arena. Two years into his five-year commitment with Rennes, the allure of Manchester City and the Premier League proved irresistible.

At the heart of Doku’s decision to head to the Etihad was the prospect of being mentored by none other than Guardiola. “I am a young player with so much learning and improving to do,” the Antwerp native expressed. He further shared his aspirations of growing under Guardiola, playing alongside City’s galácticos, and hopefully bringing joy to the club’s fervent supporters.

Manchester City’s Vote of Confidence

Txiki Begiristain, City’s Director of Football, is known for his keen eye for talent. Speaking of Doku, he enthused about the young Belgian’s potential to evolve into a “world-class” attacking dynamo under Guardiola’s tutelage. Highlighting Doku’s raw attributes, he commented, “He has outstanding pace and is exceptional in one-on-one situations.”

The Sky Blue Horizon

As Manchester City welcome Jeremy Doku, the Etihad awaits those electric moments on the pitch. For Doku, a new chapter begins, and for City, another starlet is ready to shine under the Mancunian lights.