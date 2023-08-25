Mike Dean on VAR: ‘I was petrified sitting in the chair’

Mike Dean’s VAR Confession

In the ever-evolving landscape of the Premier League, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) has become a cornerstone for decision-making on the pitch. However, sometimes, decisions are not black and white – and neither are the loyalties of those behind the screens.

Brotherhood Among Referees: A Costly Decision

In an illuminating confession, Mike Dean has come to the fore, admitting that during Chelsea’s 2-2 stalemate against Tottenham in August 2022, he made a significant oversight. The drama unfolded when Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella found his hair yanked by Cristian Romero, an action that many believed warranted a penalty.

The former Premier League referee described his error as a “really bad call,” admitting he chose not to direct Anthony Taylor, who was officiating that day, to review the incident.

Speaking on Simon Jordan’s Up Front podcast, Dean detailed his thought process, saying:

“I missed the stupid hair pull at Chelsea versus Tottenham which was pathetic from my point of view.”

He further explained, “I think I knew if I did send him [Taylor] to the screen… he’s cautioned both managers, he’s had a hell of a game, it’s been such a tough game end to end.”

Bonds Beyond the Pitch

The crux of Dean’s decision wasn’t just about the game itself. It was a testament to the camaraderie and bonds forged between referees, which sometimes weigh heavy on their professional choices.

“I didn’t want to send him up because he is a mate as well as a referee and I think I didn’t want to send him up because I didn’t want any more grief than he already had,” Dean said, acknowledging his drive to shield Taylor from any additional scrutiny.

A Profession Weighed Down by Technology?

Mike Dean’s longstanding tenure in the Premier League saw him officiate over 550 top-flight matches before he transitioned into a dedicated VAR role in the subsequent season. However, the shadows of his omission during the Chelsea-Tottenham game lingered, resulting in a two-month hiatus from VAR duties.

The aftermath of the Stamford Bridge incident not only caused a ripple in his professional journey but also prompted introspection. The Wirral-born official concluded his illustrious 28-year career, hinting that the pressures of the VAR room became overwhelming.

Mike Dean: “I used to get in the car on a Friday and was dreading Saturday. I was thinking, ‘I hope nothing happens’. I used to be petrified sitting in the chair.”

The tale of Mike Dean serves as a profound reminder of the mental toll the realm of Premier League officiating can exact. As technology becomes an inseparable part of the game, referees, be it on the pitch or behind the screens, continue to bear the brunt of their ever-watchful decisions.