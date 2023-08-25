Journalist: Crystal Palace’s Unexpected Bid for Chelsea Legend

Crystal Palace’s Astounding Bid for Eden Hazard

The Palace Proposition

In a move that many might deem audacious, Crystal Palace could be extending a lifeline to Eden Hazard, potentially rescuing him from the shadows of retirement. While Hazard, after his departure from Real Madrid, finds himself in a place where whispers of a retirement are growing due to ongoing injury battles, those at Selhurst Park seem to have other ideas.

Steve Kay, penning for Football Transfers, claims that Steve Parish, the man at the helm for the Eagles, and head coach Roy Hodgson both see merit in bringing the Belgian to their fold. Parish holds the belief that even at 32, Hazard isn’t just a brand presence but has a significant role to play on the turf.

🚨 Crystal Palace 'to make shock move' for Eden Hazard, will offer him special kind of deal. pic.twitter.com/RkZY6DexaC — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 25, 2023

For Hazard, the offer on the table isn’t about a glamorous return to the Premier League but a swansong that acknowledges his legacy. The proposition? A streamlined one-year contract with a pay-as-you-play dynamic. In essence, a basic salary with the scope to enhance earnings based on appearances and performances.

While the ball rests in Hazard’s court to determine if he can still dance with Premier League rhythms, the prospect of aligning with a rejuvenated Palace and coming back to London might hold its own allure.

Hazard’s Tumultuous Journey

But let’s pull the curtains back a bit. The once shining star of Chelsea, Hazard’s switch to Real Madrid in 2019, stamped with a price tag of €115 million, was supposed to be the dream chapter. However, dreams, sometimes, fray at the edges. Plagued by fitness concerns, his Madrid saga culminated in 76 fixtures, seven goals, and a dozen assists.

While speculations regarding his next destination were rife, substantial interest seemed muted. In a rather peculiar reveal, Hazard’s barber disclosed that the midfielder has shrugged off propositions from six outfits.

Whether or not the winds carry him to Crystal Palace, Eden Hazard’s journey is a testament to football’s unpredictable theatre.