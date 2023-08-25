Report: Arsenal and Spurs in £80m Battle for London Rivals’ Striker

Ivan Toney and Brentford: A Tale of Ambition and Transition

An Uncertain Future for Brentford’s Star Ivan Toney, the prodigious 27-year-old striker, has been in the headlines recently, but not only for his impeccable football skills. The England international, lauded for his exploits on the field, is serving an eight-month ban for breaching gambling regulations. The heart of the matter, according to The Times; is the heightened interest top Premier League clubs are showing, keen to secure his services when his suspension concludes on January 16.

Changing Allegiances Off the Pitch

Notably, Toney is on the cusp of a pivotal decision, looking to join the globally respected Stellar agency, the same masterminds behind Jack Grealish’s blockbuster £100 million shift to Manchester City and Gareth Bale’s historic transfer to Real Madrid. This move has intensified the belief amongst those close to him that the stage of a top-six club beckons.

His early years in English football have set him apart. Receiving his first England cap last March, many anticipated a departure from Brentford earlier this year. However, fate played its part when he was handed the suspension in May.

Valued Yet Vulnerable

Brentford, the spirited side from west London, seem to have accepted the inevitable. A looming departure for their star man, valued at a hefty £80 million, appears on the horizon, especially given that his contract runs only till 2025.

It’s whispered in football circles that Arsenal is leading the chase. After an extravagant £200 million spending spree this summer, which saw them rope in goalkeeper David Raya from Brentford, the Gunners’ interest in Toney doesn’t come as a surprise. Adding intrigue to the story, the Brentford talisman has publicly expressed his fondness for Arsenal, despite being a childhood Liverpool supporter. It’s also rumoured that Spurs see Toney as an ideal replacement to the departed Harry Kane.

A Past to Reflect Upon

Rewinding a little, Toney’s journey has had its fair share of challenges. His suspension put a temporary halt to his training with Brentford. Nevertheless, he’s set to reunite with Thomas Frank’s squad in September after serving half his ban.

The FA’s ruling in May was unequivocal: Toney was banned for eight months and handed a £50,000 fine after acknowledging 232 violations of FA’s betting rules spanning 2017 to 2021. Recognising a deeper issue at play, the FA’s regulatory commission pinpointed a gambling affliction, highlighting Toney’s need for assistance.

The Reluctant Farewell

Frank, the man steering Brentford’s ship, would undoubtedly prefer to retain his prolific striker. The stats speak volumes: 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 outings since his £6.5 million move from Peterborough United in 2020. Yet, the allure of the Premier League’s giants is hard to resist. Tottenham Hotspur, freshly bolstered by £94.5 million from Harry Kane’s sale to Bayern Munich, are also rumoured to be in the fray.

In a candid chat on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Toney conveyed his aspiration to represent a “big club” but emphasised his dedication to the task at hand. “Not that Brentford aren’t there, but playing for a major club, vying for silverware… everybody wishes for that. If the opportunity arose, it would be foolish to not delve deeper,” he opined.

One thing’s for certain, Gareth Southgate, the England gaffer, sees immense potential in Toney. In a move that raised eyebrows, Southgate selected him for an England squad prior to last year’s World Cup in Qatar, in spite of the impending suspension.