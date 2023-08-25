Liverpool’s Conundrum: Al Ittihad’s Pursuit of Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, Liverpool’s talisman, has found himself the centre of attention again with Saudi Pro League giants Al Ittihad laying down their intentions clear with a £100m bid. Yet, as tantalising as that might sound, does this bid truly encapsulate the value of a player of Salah’s calibre?

Al Ittihad’s ‘Obsessed’ Salah Strategy

Al Ittihad’s approach to the transfer market appears intriguing. They don’t shy away from offering astronomical wages but often display a seeming restraint when it comes to shelling out on transfer fees. This pattern has been evident with many Saudi Arabian clubs, leading to curious speculations about their transfer strategies.

O’Connor, a reputable source from Sky Sports, sheds light on this:

“Al Ittihad are looking to make an offer of around £100m to get that deal [for Salah] done.”

He further adds, “In many ways it would make business sense for Liverpool. £100m for a player who’s 31 years of age and has two years left on the contact.”

Al-Ittihad are looking to offer £100m for Mohamed Salah but Liverpool are adamant he is 𝐍𝐎𝐓 for sale. 💰❌ The Egyptian would like to at least listen to what’s on offer to him. 🇸🇦👀 [via @VinnOConnor]. pic.twitter.com/ZEg37Kgn6R — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 25, 2023

To the untrained eye, such a deal might seem beneficial for Liverpool. There’s the obvious allure of £100m and the prospect of freeing up significant wage funds, given Salah’s hefty £350k weekly salary.

The Undeniable Value of Mo Salah

However, Salah’s worth to Liverpool transcends mere financial figures. As O’Connor rightly observes, “Liverpool see Mo Salah as a key player still and that’s why they’ve reiterated that he’s not for sale. They worked so hard to tie him to a new contract worth £350k-per-week. He is the highest-paid player in Liverpool history. They still see him as a key figure.”

The Reds’ manager, Jurgen Klopp, further reinforces Salah’s indispensable role within the squad, making it abundantly clear that he remains not for sale. The player’s value, both on and off the pitch, arguably can’t be capped by a price tag.

For a broader context, consider the recent transfer of Moises Caicedo for £115m. By such benchmarks, even a considerably heftier bid than Al Ittihad’s current one might still seem undervalued.

Saudi Arabia are ‘obsessed’ with signing Mohamed Salah because he is the most famous player in the Arab world. 🇸🇦 The Saudi’s are willing to throw as much money as it takes at Liverpool and the player as it takes. 💰 [via @SkyKaveh]. pic.twitter.com/6zapAaBLBW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 25, 2023

Liverpool’s Stance on Big Money Moves

The recent transfer window demonstrated that Liverpool isn’t one to be easily swayed by big numbers. The club stood firm during the Luis Diaz episode, emphasising their resolve. Ultimately, while the decision to stay or leave might rest with Salah, Liverpool’s negotiation must mirror his unparalleled worth to the club and its global fanbase.

If he does consider a move, it’s imperative for the Reds to ensure they’re not just getting a fair deal but a deal worthy of one of their greatest assets.