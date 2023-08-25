Report: Fiorentina’s Missing Ace Heading to the Premier League?

Manchester United’s Midfield Conundrum: Eyes on Fiorentina’s Ace

Amrabat’s Exclusion Raises Questions

Manchester United’s transfer pursuits always have a way of capturing the headlines. On this occasion, the absence of Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina’s Europa Conference League face-off with Rapid Vienna has set tongues wagging.

The Moroccon international was noticeably absent from the team travelling to Austria, opting instead to train solo in Florence. Such a decision doesn’t happen in a vacuum, especially given the swirling rumours of interest from top-flight clubs, As reported by Sky Sports.

A Brewing Transfer Tangle?

Manchester United’s radar has long beeped with Amrabat’s signal. The midfielder’s unique blend of technical ability and versatility fits the mould United are seemingly keen on. While they haven’t definitively said so, adding another midfield maestro isn’t off the cards for them.

Yet, the Red Devils aren’t alone in their admiration. Liverpool, their North-West rivals, also have been circling, with intermediary-based talks with Fiorentina acknowledged earlier this summer, as per Sky in Italy. The Merseyside outfit, like their Mancunian counterparts, recognises the value of reinforcing their midfield.

Fiorentina’s Stance

Despite the buzz, Fiorentina value Amrabat’s contribution. However, every player has a price. Should an offer in the ballpark of £17m to £21m be tabled, Fiorentina might just be open to discussions.

Interestingly, while Amrabat’s current agreement with the Italian outfit is set to lapse next summer, the club holds the cards with an extension clause up to 2025. This situation undoubtedly adds an intriguing layer to this transfer tale, and fans will be watching closely for the next move in this game of footballing chess.