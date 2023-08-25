Report: Sheffield United Planning Double-Deal with Man City

Sheffield United Eye City Talents: The Impact of Manchester’s Shopping Spree

Etihad Signings Set Stage for Blades’ Strategy

In light of the recent financial muscle flexed by Manchester City, Sheffield United might find themselves in an advantageous position. The Premier League champions have locked onto Wolverhampton’s Matheus Nunes with a whopping bid and are also gearing up to roll out the red carpet for Jérémy Doku from Rennes with a £55m cheque at the ready, as reported by The Star.

Implications for McAtee and Doyle

These headline-stealing transfers inevitably have ramifications for City’s existing talents, notably James McAtee and Tommy Doyle. With new faces potentially gracing the Etihad corridors, this could push both McAtee and Doyle, once deemed as prospects, further into the background. It’s especially salient when considering Pep Guardiola’s fondness for Nunes, whom he lauded as “one of the best players in the world”. The evident intent to bolster the ranks, potentially in light of Kevin De Bruyne’s injury, seems to hint at a strategy relying on external acquisitions.

McAtee, having seen some pitch time this season—featuring in City’s season opener against Burnley and celebrating their Super Cup victory over Seville—is slightly better positioned. On the contrary, Doyle’s presence in the senior squad has been notably absent. His omission from City’s pre-season tour is likely due to his involvement in the U21 European Championship with England.

The Blades’ Stance on Doyle

Sheffield United’s Paul Heckingbottom has been forthright about the possibility of Doyle donning the Blades’ jersey again. In a recent interaction, he revealed, “Yes. He’s someone I’ve always been in contact throughout – with Tommy and his agent – so yes.” Yet, Sheffield’s transfer strategy seems to be angled towards augmenting their attacking prowess, with pursuits of Cameron Archer from Aston Villa and Facundo Pellistri from Manchester United, adding layers to their approach.

But there’s a catch: Sheffield can loan just one player from City at any given time. This condition fuels the air of speculation around McAtee, given Doyle’s apparent inclination to re-immerse himself at Bramall Lane and take on Premier League challenges.

Interestingly, beyond the McAtee-Doyle equation, there were also whispers connecting Sheffield United with Cole Palmer, another gem from the City ensemble. With Guardiola’s focus apparently tilting towards Doku and Nunes, it’s perhaps a sign that the plans for Doyle and McAtee at the Etihad, at least in the near future, might be peripheral.

As the narrative unfolds, with Sunday’s face-off at Bramall Lane on the horizon, Sheffield’s strategies and Manchester’s ambitions are set to intersect in intriguing ways.