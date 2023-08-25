Report: La Liga Prodigy Sparks Villa and Leverkusen Interest

A Battle Over Abde

There’s a brewing tussle in the footballing world. Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen are turning heads, both with their eyes fixated on the same prize: Barcelona’s young sensation, Ez Abde.

A Stellar Return to Catalonia

Rewind a few months, and Abde was showcasing his talent at Osasuna. The young winger not only helped guide them to an enviable seventh-place in La Liga, but he also played a crucial role in their unexpected journey to the Copa del Rey final. They were just shy of clinching it, with Real Madrid proving to be the final hurdle.

Abde’s return to Barcelona wasn’t a mere formality. Under the guidance of Xavi, he’s emerged as a prominent figure, especially with the departure of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain. Notably, he made a statement on matchday one in La Liga against Getafe, coming off the bench to play the entire second half.

A Future with Barça?

However, clouds of uncertainty hover. Luis Sabalza, Osasuna’s president, is keen on bringing Abde back to his club – either on a loan or a full transfer. Yet, sources close to the matter, reported by 90Min, reveal that Xavi isn’t too keen on letting his prodigy slip away.

But the interest doesn’t stop there. Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen have both thrown their hats into the ring, hinting at a tempting €20m (£17m) proposal to prise him away from the Catalan giants.

Joan Laporta, Barcelona’s president, added fuel to the speculation earlier this summer, commenting to L’Esportiu, “Xavi has told us that he wants him and I am very happy. First for him, because he is a cheeky player and when he was with us he did very well. The loan in Osasuna has gone very well for him in his training, he is young.” He further emphasised the importance of Abde’s Moroccan roots, highlighting the global reach of Barcelona.

The Abde-Fati Connection

While Villa’s interest in Abde is palpable, they also seem to have a soft spot for another Barcelona youngster, Ansu Fati. But the young Catalan is committed to his dream, aiming to cement his place at Camp Nou and has dismissed any whispers of a potential move.

In Summary

Football’s transfer window never fails to amaze. The pursuit of Abde is a testament to his burgeoning reputation. With Aston Villa and Bayer Leverkusen making waves, and Barcelona’s evident desire to hold onto their young talent, the coming months promise a thrilling tug of war.