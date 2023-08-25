Report: Terms Agreed – Everton Ace Agrees Southampton Switch

Holgate’s New Chapter at Southampton

Southampton’s Fresh Acquisition

In a keenly observed move, Southampton have successfully secured a loan deal for Everton defender, Mason Holgate. This development comes on the heels of the earlier news, as reported by Football Insider, that Everton had greenlit the idea of loaning out Holgate for the season.

A Tussle for the Defender

While the likes of Leeds and Sheffield United expressed their interest, it’s Southampton who have taken the lead, successfully courting Holgate for the upcoming season. As Holgate readies himself to sign the dotted lines for the Championship outfit, it’s clear that the Saints saw potential where others hesitated.

Delving into the Finer Details

Notably, a point of contention during the negotiation phase was Holgate’s elevated weekly wage of £72,000, following a recent increment at Everton. Yet, with his move to Southampton, this issue seems to have found a resolution.

Reflecting on Holgate’s Time at Everton

Holgate, once celebrated as Everton’s Player of the Year under the management of Carlo Ancelotti, has found the going tough more recently. Under the watchful eyes of Sean Dyche, his involvement has waned. The defender, despite having two years left on his contract with the Toffees, has been absent from the team sheet for the opening games of the 2023/24 season.

Dyche’s preference for the defensive pair James Tarkowswki and Michael Keane, along with Ben Godfrey in reserve, has left little room for Holgate. This diminished role was also evident last season, where Holgate registered a mere 559 minutes across all fixtures.

Holgate’s season kick-started with appearances in Everton’s initial four matches. However, a knee injury coupled with managerial shifts saw him relegated to the bench.

As Holgate embarks on this new journey with Southampton, both the player and the club would be keen to capitalise on this opportunity, making the most of the seasons ahead.