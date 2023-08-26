Newcastle vs Liverpool | Predictions, Stats and Key Players

Newcastle United welcome Liverpool to St James’ Park this weekend to close the Premier League round of fixtures. It is a big match for both teams. The Magpies will want to get one over on a team that beat them twice last season. Meanwhile, the visitors have a point to prove after being beaten by Eddie Howe’s side to a top four finish. There is no love lost between the two sets of supporters and this could develop into a real rivalry over the next 10 years. The recent Saudi league links for Mohamed Salah will do little to improve relations between the two clubs.

It has been a mixed start for Newcastle. Their fixture list meant that they were always likely to have fewer points than some of their rivals after five matches. They have already played Aston Villa and Manchester City, while a trip to Brighton and Hove Albion awaits next weekend. Howe saw this as an opportunity rather than a curse, as if his team started well, they would be in a very good position. They were excellent on the opening day against Aston Villa and they will have plenty of confidence that they can win again this weekend.

Liverpool are facing a massive week in their season, as supporters will be desperate to see further signings made to strengthen the squad. They arguably need at least one more midfielder and a centre back. Klopp has kept his cards close to his chest, but it doesn’t seem like anything is imminent. They have taken four points from their first two matches. It is a good start, but there have been some worrying signs in their matches. Improvement is needed if they are to easily get back into the top four.

Interesting stats

Since the start of April, Callum Wilson has scored 12 Premier League goals. No player has scored more during this period.

Jurgen Klopp hasn’t lost to Newcastle United in his last 13 competitive fixtures against them. He has only lost to the Magpies once since taking over as Liverpool boss.

Key men

Isak

The Swede has managed to secure his regular starting role, despite the excellent form of Callum Wilson. Alexander Isak looks ready to become one of the most exciting players in the Premier League. When he is on the pitch, he makes things happen and he is a difficult player to defend against. During the first match of the season, he scored twice and could easily have scored a hat trick. Last season, there were glimpses of his ability towards the end of the season. There is a general feeling that there is a lot more to come from him and Newcastle fans will be hoping that he manages to stay fit for the full season. They look a much better team when he is on the pitch. Liverpool will leave spaces for him to exploit and if Newcastle can win the ball in advanced areas, he will carry a huge threat.

Salah

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia in the last week. It would be a huge blow for Liverpool to lose him before the end of the current transfer window. Klopp’s comments suggest that it is very unlikely, but it can’t be entirely ruled out due to the huge sums on offer by Saudi Arabian sides. At the age of 31, he is still one of the best Premier League players and he will be the player that Newcastle are worried about this weekend. He is a clinical finisher and if Liverpool create chances this weekend, he will probably take them. This season, he has one goal and one assist, but he could easily have had more.

Team news

Joelinton is fit to start this weekend, despite limping off last weekend. Lewis Hall could be involved in the matchday squad after his recent signing. Jacob Murphy is back in contention after missing the match last weekend, due to the birth of his child.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit to play this weekend and that is a big boost for the visitors, but Ibrahima Konate is a doubt. Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara are not going to feature. Alexis Mac Allister is available after his suspension was overturned.

Verdict

This is going to be the match of the weekend. Both teams have the abilities to take advantage of the other’s weaknesses. Newcastle are a different team at home and that makes them slight favourites. They haven’t beaten Liverpool for a long time and they will be looking to set that record straight. If they want to stay in the top four this season, they need to beat rival teams, especially at home.

Newcastle United 3-1 Liverpool