Report: Man City Move On After Paquetá Problems

Manchester City Set Sights on Matheus Nunes

In the ever-evolving world of football transfers, Manchester City seems to be on the brink of making another significant move. The Premier League giants are reportedly gearing up to secure the services of Wolves’ midfield maestro, Matheus Nunes.

City’s Pursuit of Nunes Intensifies

Despite facing an initial setback with their opening bid being turned down, Manchester City remains undeterred in their pursuit of the 24-year-old Nunes. The midfielder has emerged as a prime target for the Cityzens, especially after their plans to bring in West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta fell through.

Insiders suggest that the Sky Blues are contemplating tabling an offer in the ballpark of £60 million. Such a sum, they believe, would be persuasive enough for Wolves to part ways with their prized asset.

Wolves’ Dilemma

However, letting Nunes go could pose a challenge for Wolves, given the limited time they’d have to scout a fitting replacement. The club has already bid adieu to stalwarts like Ruben Neves, Raul Jimenez, and Nathan Collins in this transfer window. If the Nunes deal materialises, it would overshadow all previous exits, setting a new benchmark for the club in terms of outbound transfers.

Nunes, who had a run-in with a red card in the recent clash against Brighton, will be absent from the upcoming match against Everton. Having joined Wolves just last summer with a record fee of £42.2 million, he quickly became a pivotal figure, making 39 appearances and contributing with a goal and an assist.

City’s Midfield Reinvention

Manchester City’s interest in Nunes is understandable, given the recent changes in their midfield. With Kevin de Bruyne sidelined due to injury and Ilkay Gundogan’s departure to Barcelona, reinforcements are essential. The club has already brought in former Chelsea player, Mateo Kovacic, to bolster their ranks.

As for their on-field exploits, City has started the season on a high, registering victories against Burnley and Newcastle. Their next challenge is Sheffield United, slated for 27 August.