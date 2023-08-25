Back Pain Will Never Stop Pep’s Commitment

Guardiola’s Commitment Unwavering Despite Recent Surgery

In the bustling world of football, Manchester City’s head honcho, Pep Guardiola, remains as involved as ever, even as he recuperates post a back surgery. His unwavering commitment to the game and his team is evident, as revealed by City’s right-hand man, Juanma Lillo.

Guardiola’s Current State

Having undergone the surgical procedure in Barcelona just a few days ago, Guardiola is set to be absent from the touchline for City’s forthcoming matches. The Blues will be without their charismatic leader for the upcoming clash against Sheffield United and the subsequent face-off with Fulham at the Etihad on 2 September.

However, Lillo assures fans and followers, “The dialogue with Pep is ceaseless. As we speak, he’s analysing Sheffield [United]. His well-being is paramount, but that doesn’t deter him from being the passionate manager we all know. He’s entirely engrossed in the upcoming fixture.”

Guardiola has conveyed to the team that the surgery went off without a hitch. While he’s in good spirits, the recovery process demands its due course.

Lillo Steps Up

With Guardiola’s temporary absence, Lillo will be at the helm. He clarified, “There won’t be any video calls with Pep for the team talk at Bramall Lane. It’s his preference.”

Having returned to Manchester City for his second tenure as Guardiola’s deputy, Lillo spent the previous season leading Qatar’s Al-Sadd.

City’s Promising Start

The reigning Premier League champions have kicked off the 2023-24 season on a high, registering victories against Burnley and Newcastle. Their squad has been further bolstered with the acquisition of Jeremy Doku from Rennes, a deal inked at £55.4m spanning five years.

Lillo commented on the new addition, “Doku brings a unique skill set to the table. He’s here to augment our squad dynamics. It’s not about burdening him with expectations.”

Furthermore, Bernardo Silva, having extended his contract until 2026, is fit and raring to go post a brief injury hiatus. Lillo couldn’t help but laud the Portuguese star, stating, “To gauge Bernardo’s significance, one only needs to glance at his track record. His value to the team is crystal clear.”