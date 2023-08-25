Ten Hag Demands Defensive Deal After Transfer Crisis

The Todibo Conundrum

Manchester United’s interest in securing the services of Nice’s stalwart defender, Jean-Clair Todibo, remains undiminished. However, sources close to the situation have indicated that a deal is far from being finalised. The crux of the matter? The necessity for the Red Devils to offload some of their current roster before they can bring in new faces.

Ten Hag’s Transfer Tightrope

Erik ten Hag, the tactician at the helm of Manchester United, is no stranger to transfer challenges. His aspirations to bring in Sofyan Amrabat from Fiorentina have been stymied by similar financial constraints. The potential departures of Scott McTominay and Harry Maguire to West Ham have been mooted, but complications arose during earlier negotiations. Dean Henderson, the club’s shot-stopper, is also on the lookout for a new home, with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest showing interest. Yet, whispers suggest another Premier League contender is in the mix for his signature.

The Financial Puzzle

Despite a generous £150 million war chest provided at the start of the transfer window, Manchester United’s coffers have been significantly depleted. High-profile acquisitions such as Mason Mount, Rasmus Hojlund, and Andre Onana have taken a toll on the budget. The Hojlund deal, in particular, was a significant outlay. Even after parting ways with Fred and Anthony Elanga, the club finds itself in a financial pinch.

Defensive Rethinks and Midfield Moves

Luke Shaw’s recent injury setback has thrown a spanner in the works. While Tyrell Malacia is available as a backup, Ten Hag is undoubtedly assessing alternatives for the left defensive flank. In the midfield department, Ryan Gravenberch is on United’s radar, with a potential loan move from Bayern Munich on the cards. However, Ten Hag’s primary midfield target remains Amrabat, whose contract with Fiorentina is winding down.

The £35m Question

Todibo’s acquisition won’t come cheap. Reliable sources suggest that a bid in the region of £35 million would be required to entice Nice into negotiations. While Todibo is reportedly amenable to a switch to Old Trafford, the sale of Maguire appears to be a prerequisite for any potential deal.

Looking Ahead

While Ten Hag had aspirations to bolster his attacking options this window, financial constraints might push such plans to January. Brentford’s Ivan Toney is reportedly on United’s wishlist, but his hefty £80 million price tag could be a stumbling block.