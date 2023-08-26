Report: Manchester United’s £72m Star Close to Debut

Rasmus Hojlund Nears Manchester United Debut

Rasmus Hojlund has taken a significant stride towards making his mark in Manchester United colours.

Hojlund’s Road to Recovery

The 20-year-old prodigy, secured for a cool £72m from Atalanta, had his United journey commence under an inauspicious shadow, having arrived at Old Trafford with a troubling back injury. While this has held him back from the pitch’s electric action, the recent developments seem to promise better days ahead.

According to a report from 90min, Erik ten Hag, Manchester United’s boss, shared a noteworthy update. Hojlund was involved in team training this Friday, hinting that the club’s fans might soon witness his debut. “He’s near,” shared Ten Hag, evoking a sense of anticipation.

“Today, for the first time, he came into team training so next week we expect him to do a full week of team trainings so he is near to the squad.”

🚨 NEW: Rasmus Hojlund will be included in the squad for the game against Nottingham Forest. [@Utd_Forever7] pic.twitter.com/wCMF4rjgkJ — UtdXclusive (@UtdXclusive) August 22, 2023

Ten Hag’s Injury Woes

The road has been somewhat rocky for Ten Hag recently. With injuries sidelining key players like Luke Shaw and Mason Mount for extended durations due to muscle complications, the Dutchman’s tactical acumen is under the microscope.

These recent injuries, especially Mount’s, exacerbate the existing murmurs about United’s midfield. Observers had pointed out an evident midfield vulnerability during United’s opening duo of fixtures.

However, Ten Hag is nothing if not analytical. The Manchester United manager, instead of subscribing to popular concerns about the midfield, shifted the focus to the team’s balance, suggesting the real issues lay elsewhere. “You always have to analyse clinically and that assessment is not right, it was about the back and the front, not about the midfield,” he emphatically stated. “That is why we were open. I said that straight after the game.”

Awaiting Nottingham Forest Showdown

While reports toyed with the idea of Hojlund making the bench against Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag’s words have slightly tempered expectations. Regardless, with the season ahead, there’s no doubt that Manchester United fans will be eagerly anticipating the striker’s debut and Ten Hag’s evolving strategy.