Report: Arsenal Star Makes Shock Move to La Liga Giants

Kieran Tierney’s Unexpected Move: Arsenal to Real Sociedad

One of Arsenal’s notable stars, Kieran Tierney, is set to make a loan move that has everyone talking.

Real Sociedad, the Basque giants, have clinched a deal to bring in the Scottish international for the upcoming season. After their commendable fourth-place finish in La Liga last season, which earned them a spot in the Champions League, it’s clear that the management, led by the brilliant Imanol Alguacil, are not resting on their laurels.

While Tierney may be a familiar face on the football pitch, his time at Arsenal has been somewhat mixed. After facing an uphill battle with recurring injuries, the Scottish left-back found it challenging to secure a regular place in the starting lineup. And even when physically ready, he often found himself overshadowed by Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Further complicating matters for Tierney at the Emirates was Mikel Arteta’s decision to introduce the promising Jurrien Timber to the mix. Although, with Timber sidelined due to an unfortunate ACL injury, one might have expected Tierney’s role to increase.

Understand Kieran Tierney will travel to Spain on Saturday in order to join Real Sociedad on loan from Arsenal ⚪️🔵🛩️ 🩺 Medical tests have been booked. Here we go, confirmed.

Celtic’s Loss, Real Sociedad’s Gain

The essence of a player’s ambition often lies in their thirst for regular football. As reported by 90min, Tierney is no exception. The appeal of consistent first-team action is likely a significant factor behind his decision to embrace the loan switch to San Sebastian. This move will see the La Liga club cover his entire wage bill during his spell there.

While the agreement does not feature an option to purchase, insiders hint that this aspect could undergo a reevaluation depending on the player’s performance.

Tierney’s past with Celtic is well-known. And understandably, the Glasgow giants, under the watchful eye of Brendan Rodgers, were interested in securing a reunion. Rodgers, having previously sought to bring Tierney to Leicester City, is a long-time admirer of the 26-year-old’s prowess. But when it came down to the financials, Celtic simply couldn’t match Real Sociedad’s full wage offer.

Tierney’s Perspective

Given that Arsenal allowed Tierney a mere six starts in the Premier League the past season, the defender’s quest for a fresh challenge seems understandable. Speaking earlier in the summer, he shared:

“You can’t play every single game, every single season, every single year. I don’t expect that and I still made a lot of appearances last year. I was ready every game and working 100 per cent. I think everyone in there would agree with that, that I never give less than that whether I’m playing or not.”

With his £25m move from Celtic to Arsenal in 2019, Tierney has since featured in 124 matches across various competitions. This new chapter in La Liga could be just what the Scotsman needs to rejuvenate his promising career.