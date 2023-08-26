Saturday, August 26, 2023
Report: Forest Add Another Jewel from Chelsea's Treasure Chest

By Lucas Anderson

Nottingham Forest Welcome Andrey Santos

From Chelsea’s Nest to Nottingham’s Forest

In a move that will surely set pulses racing at the City Ground, Nottingham Forest have secured the services of Chelsea’s promising Brazilian, Andrey Santos, for the entirety of the upcoming season.

Hailing from Vasco da Gama, Santos made the switch to Chelsea just this past January. Though his stint was briefly interrupted with a return to Vasco in March, the stats are quite telling. In just 33 outings, he notched up eight impressive goals, playing a pivotal role in Vasco’s climb to Brazil’s premier division in 2022.

It’s no wonder then that Santos exclaimed:

“I am very happy and excited to be here. I know Forest is a big club.”

And while his aspirations are clear, dreaming of the Premier League stage, he goes on to add, “They have good players and play good football, which is important to me.”

Forest’s Growing Army

Santos isn’t just another young prospect. In February, he led Brazil’s Under-20 squad to a glorious victory in the South American Championship, bagging the joint top scorer title with six goals. This formidable performance fast-tracked his first senior call-up, with a debut against Morocco soon after.

Though he hasn’t yet graced the pitch in Chelsea’s senior kit, he was a consistent presence during their pre-season under Mauricio Pochettino.

With Santos’ addition, Nottingham Forest have made quite the statement this summer. He joins the likes of Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Ola Aina, and Gonzalo Montiel, marking their fifth significant acquisition.

As per reports by BBC Sport, this transfer season for Nottingham Forest is shaping up to be a transformative one.

