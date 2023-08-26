Report: Arsenal and Arteta’s Transfer Business Not Yet Concluded

Arsenal FC’s Crucial Transition: An Insight into Arteta’s Plans

A Bold New Dawn for Arsenal

Mikel Arteta, the strategic mind at the helm of Arsenal, faces a potent mix of challenges and opportunities, especially with the impending transfer deadline. As reported by The Daily Mirror, Arteta’s plans might involve reshaping Arsenal’s roster on a scale many did not foresee.

The Incoming Powerhouses

Before understanding the need for exits, it’s essential to recognise where Arsenal have decided to strengthen their ranks. They’ve demonstrated ambitious moves, notably procuring the services of Declan Rice, Jurrien Timber, Kai Havertz and David Raya. A staggering sum of over £200 million underscores their resolve to regain lost glory.

Balancing the Books: The 9 Players for Sale

While Arsenal’s significant investments have raised eyebrows, the incoming funds have been a trickle in contrast. Outside of Granit Xhaka’s £12 million switch to Bayer Leverkusen, other departures have only added meagre amounts to the coffers. It’s clear: the Gunners need to raise substantial funds, both for financial viability and to streamline a somewhat overflowing squad.

Leading the speculated exodus are Kieran Tierney and Folarin Balogun.

“Tierney has an agreement in place to join Real Sociedad”

While Balogun’s prowess in front of goal makes him a tantalising prospect for Monaco. Remembering his stellar stint with Stade Reims last season, where he notched up an impressive “21 Ligue 1 goals in 37 appearances”, the forward’s departure could bring a sizeable inflow.

Defensive Dilemmas and Decisions

Jurrien Timber’s unfortunate injury has spurred Arteta to consider defensive reinforcements. But, before that, there’s an onus on letting go. The future of Gabriel Magalhaes hangs in the balance. Having started consistently last season, his recent exclusions in matches against Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace have generated whispers. With interest from as far afield as Saudi Arabia and giants like Real Madrid, the Brazilian’s future remains one of the intriguing subplots.

However, the same can’t be said for Takehiro Tomiyasu. Despite interest from Crystal Palace and a recent red card against the same club, Timber’s injury might force the Gunners to hold onto the Japanese international.

Midfield Transitions and Tough Calls

Albert Sambi Lokonga’s career trajectory seems poised for another twist. The midfielder, having spent a loan spell at Palace, has caught Brighton’s eye. Given Arsenal’s current midfield layout, Lokonga’s departure looks more likely than not.

But the most heart-wrenching of Arteta’s potential decisions centres on Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian winger, acquired at a record fee of “£72 million”, hasn’t consistently set the Emirates alight as many hoped. Last season, he was loaned to Nice, and despite glimpses of brilliance, injuries hampered his momentum. With just a year remaining on his contract, Arsenal might be forced into a difficult decision about their once-prized asset.

Defenders on the Move?

Rob Holding, Cedric Soares, and Nuno Tavares make up the trio of defenders that Arsenal might consider surplus. Besiktas have shown an interest in Holding, while Cedric, post his Fulham loan, might also seek newer pastures. Aston Villa, looking to fill the Lucas Digne void, might zero in on Tavares.

Conclusion

For Arsenal and Arteta, the coming days promise a flurry of strategic moves aimed at restoring equilibrium, both financially and tactically. The much-speculated sale of 9 players might be the tip of the iceberg in a transfer saga that will define Arsenal’s forthcoming season.