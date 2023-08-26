Maddison Shines as Tottenham Secure Win Over Bournemouth

Maddison Stars as Spurs Seal 2-0 Victory at Bournemouth

James Maddison’s move to Tottenham Hotspur from Leicester has certainly been one for the headlines. Against Bournemouth, he once again stole the limelight with a standout performance, a true testament to the dynamism and flair he has added to Spurs’ midfield.

Maddison’s Midfield Mastery

Maddison, now 26, can’t seem to put a foot wrong in the white shirt. His debut goal for Tottenham was a class act, rounding off a delightful Spurs move involving the likes of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr. Just moments earlier, the Bournemouth keeper, Neto, had thwarted Maddison, but the England international showed resilience, finding the net shortly after.

James Maddison is off the mark for Spurs! ⚽️ A lovely move and finish 👌 📺 Watch live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/5lI9vAcBs0 — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 26, 2023

It’s not just his goal-scoring prowess that’s catching eyes. The deep runs, the link-ups, and those delectable balls for teammates, especially for Richarlison, are simply delicious. Though, in a slightly ironic twist, Richarlison couldn’t capitalise on two excellent Maddison-created opportunities. One saw the Brazilian’s hesitation allow Bournemouth to clear, while the other was a close-range header gone awry.

Bournemouth’s Battle

It wasn’t all Tottenham, at least not in intent. Bournemouth did show glimpses of what they could do. Antoine Semenyo, fresh from his Anfield exploits, came agonisingly close to adding another stunner to his tally, his curling shot narrowly missing the mark.

The Cherries also introduced their recent signing, Tyler Adams, previously with Leeds, to the home crowd. Though hampered with a hamstring issue, his presence in midfield might have been the antidote to Maddison’s magic.

There were moments that would give Bournemouth hope. Philip Billing’s left-footed effort was a whisker away from drawing level, and Ryan Christie tested Tottenham’s keeper, Guglielmo Vicario, with a sharp drive. But it was Tottenham’s day and Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola, will rue the lapses in concentration, particularly during Tottenham’s second goal, orchestrated by the young full-back Destiny Udogie and finished clinically by Dejan Kulusevski.

"When it works and it comes off, it's a satisfying feeling." "It's been very easy settling in with this group." James Maddison reacts to his first Spurs goal and integrating into his new North London surroundings 🏡 🎙️ @julesbreach pic.twitter.com/ndt5fiODbE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) August 26, 2023

Tottenham’s Triumph

Spurs’ form under Ange Postecoglou looks promising. With seven points from three league matches, the North London side has showcased a mix of flair and resilience. Their performance at Bournemouth further substantiated their intent for the season.

Udogie’s contribution, particularly for Tottenham’s second goal, mirrored Maddison’s finesse, a delightful one-two with Heung-min Son led to a perfectly timed ball for Kulusevski, sealing the game for the visitors. Spurs fans, delirious with joy, chanted about the return of their beloved Tottenham as the referee brought the match to its conclusion.

Looking Ahead

For Bournemouth, the Premier League challenge doesn’t let up. Their next fixtures include Brentford, Chelsea, Brighton, and Arsenal. And while they’ve shown promise under Iraola, a win remains elusive.

Stats Roundup: