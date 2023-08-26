Kemar Roofe Stars in Rangers’ Victory at Ross County

Rangers Conquer Ross County in Premiership Showdown

Roofe Returns to Glory in 2-0 Win

It was a day of jubilation for Kemar Roofe, who, after a lengthy 16-month hiatus, graced his return with an exquisite goal, ensuring Rangers’ triumph over Ross County in the heart of the Scottish Premiership. He wasn’t alone in his heroics; James Tavernier, with his masterful strike, amplified Rangers’ dominance, pushing the lead to two goals by halftime.

Ross County 0-2 Rangers: “The JamaicaN forward volleyed the visitors in front from a corner and a sumptuous strike from James Tavernier doubled their advantage before the break.”

County’s Lost Opportunities

Ross County, on the other hand, didn’t quite capitalise on a few golden opportunities, notably in the earlier stages where Rangers seemed a tad generous with their possession. Tavernier, the captain, was quick to provide a lesson, seizing on an errant pass, and effortlessly gliding the ball into the top left corner, epitomising precision and finesse.

Jordan White, wearing the County colours, could’ve shifted the game’s narrative when Yan Dhanda’s enticing cross found him. Yet, his header veered just a tad wide. And just when Rangers seemed vulnerable, County’s Connor Randall was thwarted by Jack Butland’s timely intervention.

🗣️ "It's a wonderful finish!" Kemar Roofe puts Rangers 1-0 up against Ross County! pic.twitter.com/DIxLfs7tpl — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 26, 2023

Goalkeepers Steal The Show

Ross Laidlaw’s performance between the posts for County was particularly commendable. Denying efforts from Cyriel Dessers, Rabbi Matondo, Abdallah Sima, and Danilo, Laidlaw emerged as County’s bulwark. On the other side of the pitch, Butland demonstrated his prowess too, most notably diving to save Josh Sims’ strike, even if it led to a dubious goal-kick decision.

“Matondo’s strike from 20 yards, Sima’s header and a shot by Danilo brought out more of the best in Laidlaw…”

Rangers’ Offensive Prowess

Amid the chatter about Rangers’ new signings, Roofe’s remarkable record – 37 goals in 79 appearances – serves as a potent reminder of his capabilities. In a season where his appearances were scanty, this game might just be the catalyst to renew his role at the frontline.

However, there are chinks in Rangers’ armour. Their susceptibility to crosses remains an Achilles heel they’ll need to address, especially with the impending clash against PSV.

🗣️ "We are under no illusions how difficult Wednesday is going to be, but we've got belief in the dressing room we have more than enough to go through!" John Souttar and Kemar Roofe spoke to Sky Sports after today's game ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/o8GjS5hjFf — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) August 26, 2023

Looking Ahead for Both Teams

Despite their setbacks, County have reasons to be optimistic. Notably, their defeats have primarily been at the hands of the league’s giants – Celtic and Rangers. With a spirited run in the Viaplay Cup and a morale-boosting win against St Johnstone, brighter days might just be around the corner. But as for Malky Mackay’s brigade, they must harness moments better when they’re handed the ball. A tad more ruthlessness could’ve potentially altered the day’s outcome.

The journey continues for both clubs. While Rangers lock horns with PSV Eindhoven in a midweek clash, Ross County will make their way to Kilmarnock, aiming to put this defeat behind them.

Match Stats:

Ross County vs Rangers