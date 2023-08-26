Report: Spurs Chase Two Major Deals in Transfer Deadline Drama

Tottenham’s Pursuit of Rising Stars

Brennan Johnson: Tottenham’s New Target?

Tottenham Hotspur now seem to be at the forefront of securing Nottingham Forest’s jewel, Brennan Johnson. As reported by 90min, Spurs are edging ahead in the race, pipping both Chelsea and Brentford to the post.

It’s clear that Forest views Johnson as invaluable, with a hefty £50m tag dangling around the Welsh international. And though they’re not necessarily eager to see their homegrown talent depart, the financial implications of such a sale would certainly aid in balancing their Financial Fair Play metrics.

While Johnson remains loyal to his City Ground roots, there’s chatter suggesting he’s not closed off to new horizons. While Brentford’s earlier approach didn’t capture his attention, the allure of Chelsea and particularly Tottenham, resonates differently.

The magnetism of aligning with Spurs and the opportunity to work alongside Ange Postecoglou seems a particularly persuasive element for Johnson and his advisors. Yet, as things unfold, Tottenham’s current offer hasn’t met Forest’s ambitious £50m expectation. The path to finalising this potential transfer before the looming deadline remains convoluted.

A Glance at Jota: Another Ace up Spurs’ Sleeve?

Simultaneously, Tottenham’s scouts have been kept busy with the buzz around Jota – the ex-Celtic forward. Interestingly, Jota’s availability has surfaced following a brief stint with Saudi Pro League champions, Al Ittihad, despite recently becoming their marquee signing.

Having previously flourished under Postecoglou’s guidance at Celtic, Jota’s 11-goal spree in 33 outings of the Scottish Premiership last season is a testament to his prowess. This multifaceted winger, adept at navigating both flanks, appears a tantalising prospect for the Spurs.

As 90min further disclosed, Tottenham’s transfer ambitions don’t stop here. They’re actively seeking reinforcements in both their defence and midfield compartments. However, with the clock ticking, it remains to be seen how many of these pursuits translate into signatures on dotted lines.

In the theatrics of the transfer window, Spurs seem adamant about bolstering their ranks, and the upcoming week promises intense negotiations, keen anticipation, and hopeful conclusions.