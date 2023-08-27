Report: Premier League Newcomers Eye Newcastle’s Midfielder

Newcastle United’s Forgotten Midfielder: Luton Town’s Radar Picks Up Hayden

Luton’s New Premier League Quest

Luton Town, the Premier League’s fresh entrants, after a nail-biting play-off victory over Coventry City, are hunting for reinforcements suggest reports from Daily Mail. Despite their winless initiation and losses to the likes of Brighton and Chelsea, Rob Edwards remains ambitious. The signings of Chelsea’s ex-midfielder Ross Barkley and Manchester United’s young talent Tahith Chong underpin this ambition. But the intrigue doesn’t stop there report .

Hayden: From Magpies’ Star to U21 Outcast

Isaac Hayden, once the pride of Newcastle United, now finds himself entangled in the U21 nets. A mainstay for the Magpies, with a tally of six goals in 151 appearances, Hayden’s influence has undeniably been significant. His journey, from the esteemed academy of Arsenal to the Championship grounds with Norwich City, is nothing short of impressive. Winning the championship and scaling up to the Premier League, Hayden’s achievements shine bright. But the latest stance of Eddie Howe, Newcastle’s manager, casts him aside.

Is Luton the New Horizon for Hayden?

With three years still lingering on his contract, and no appearance since the 2021/22 season, the next chapter for Hayden might be penned in Luton. Edwards’ side, with recent acquisitions like goalkeepers Tim Krul and Thomas Kaminski, and the £5m capture of Wolves’ Ryan Giles, indicate their aspirations. The possibility of Hayden reinforcing their defence looks ever-prominent.