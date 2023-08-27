Report: City Gear Up for Big-Money Midfield Deal

Manchester City’s Pursuit of Nunes: The Transfer Saga

City’s Confidence to Seal the Deal

As the final week of the transfer window looms, the footballing world is buzzing with anticipation. Topping the chatter is the potential move of Matheus Nunes to Manchester City. With the clock ticking, City’s determination remains unyielded as they inch closer to bagging this 24-year-old talent by the 1st of September, as per reports from Football Insider.

Wolves’ Record Fee Expectation

Having previously been snubbed by Wolves on an opening offer, the Premier League champions are poised to retort with a staggering bid nearing £60 million. If Wolves were to accept, they would shatter their record transfer fee, previously set by Ruben Neves’ £47 million exit earlier this summer.

Pep’s Admiration for Nunes

It’s no secret that Pep Guardiola, City’s master tactician, holds Nunes in high regard. A sentiment echoed during a post-match interview in 2022, after City’s clash against Nunes’ former club, Sporting CP. In Guardiola’s own words, “Nunes is one of the best players in the world today.”

Filling Critical Boots at City

With Kevin De Bruyne sidelined and Ilkay Gundogan’s future uncertain, Nunes is seen by many as the perfect fit for the City midfield. Despite facing a recent setback with a red card during a face-off against Brighton, Nunes has demonstrated his class on the field. It’s noteworthy to mention that since his £42.2 million move to Wolves last summer, he has seamlessly adapted to the English game.

The Implications for Wolves

Gary O’Neil, the Wolves gaffer, finds himself in a conundrum. Selling Nunes would require swift action to secure a worthy successor. But every cloud has a silver lining. Football Insider highlights O’Neil’s intention to bolster the core of his squad using the transfer funds from Nunes’ potential sale.

In this tumultuous transfer period, only time will tell if Nunes adorns City blue or remains with the Wolves.