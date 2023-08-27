Report: London Club Seals £38M Move for Dutch Sensation

Kudus: West Ham’s New Gem

As the sun set over London on Saturday, the city’s football fraternity braced for another sensational transfer. The bustling streets around the London Stadium echoed with whispers, and soon enough, the murmurs were confirmed. Mohammed Kudus, the 23-year-old attacking midfielder, was in town, all set to add a touch of Dutch magic to West Ham’s midfield.

Securing a Sensational Deal

Football Insider reveal that Kudus is wrapping up his medical procedures with West Ham, having shaken hands on a contract that could see the club part with a staggering £38 million. And here’s the kicker – it’s a deal that triples the young midfielder’s wages from his time at Ajax, to an impressive £30,000 a week. The London club is looking at a potential outlay of £61 million, considering transfer fees and wages over the span of the contract, which only escalates should the option of an additional year be activated.

It wasn’t just the money that sweetened the deal. West Ham’s assertive move to increase their bid for Kudus to £35.6 million, with another £2.5 million riding on his performances, made Ajax nod in agreement after a series of lengthy negotiations.

A Feather in West Ham’s Cap

This isn’t merely a transfer. For the Hammers, it’s a statement, an indication of their ambitions. It’s seen as both a tremendous acquisition and validation for Hammers technical director, Tim Steidten, who was in the canals of Amsterdam only last week, striving to seal the deal for the Ghanaian international.

Premier League: Kudus’ Long-Time Dream

Kudus has never made a secret of his Premier League aspirations. Past transfers teetered on the edge of completion, with Serie A clubs showing keen interest, and even Premier League bigwigs like Chelsea and Brighton in the mix. The Seagulls, in fact, had seemingly clinched a £35 million deal, only for contractual complications to scuttle the transfer.

Unfazed by the Drama

While the tabloids feverishly documented Kudus’ transfer sagas, the Ajax star remained untouched by the off-pitch spectacles. With four goals already this season, including a Europa League qualifier hat-trick, Kudus continues his remarkable form. Last season’s tally of 18 in 42 appearances for Ajax only reaffirms that West Ham might have just captured a midfield maestro in the making.