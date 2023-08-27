Report: Premier League Trio Set Sights on PSV’s Rising Star

Spurs, Newcastle and Liverpool: The Battle for Bakayoko Heats Up

Amidst the swirling winds of summer transfers, the name Johan Bakayoko has risen like a phoenix. The PSV Eindhoven winger, who’s been making waves in the Dutch Eredivisie, finds himself at the heart of an intriguing tug of war.

Bakayoko: The New Jewel of PSV

Johan Bakayoko isn’t just any 20-year-old. He’s been turning heads with his performances for PSV Eindhoven. With 17 goals and 12 assists for Jong PSV in the 2021/22 season, his promise and prowess became evident. It was no surprise then, when he seamlessly transitioned into the PSV first team the following season. To date, he’s graced the field 41 times, netting seven goals and delivering seven assists.

It’s reported by Team Talk that this young Belgian’s tale isn’t just about his flair on the ball, but also his potential. As he garners more experience, he’s expected to transform into an invaluable asset.

European Giants Staking Their Claim

Liverpool has been vocal about their admiration. Burnley too tried their luck, with whispers of a £17.2m bid being shunned away. But the plot thickens with Tottenham and Newcastle throwing their hats into the ring.

According to Alan Nixon, a well-respected journalist in football circles, both Spurs and Newcastle have done their homework on Bakayoko. Scouts from these Premier League outfits were recently spotted at Ibrox, as Bakayoko took on Rangers. The encounter, which ended in a 2-2 draw, saw Bakayoko in magnificent form, providing two assists. Already this season, he’s crafted four assists in six appearances for PSV, underlining his creative prowess.

The authenticity of interest from Spurs and Newcastle isn’t just hearsay. Nixon’s reports confirm the ‘genuine’ interest and speculates that at least one of them might step forward with a proposal before the transfer window closes.

A Transfer Tangle

While Burnley’s bid of £17.2m stands rejected, Bakayoko’s contract with PSV stretches till 2026. This puts PSV in a commanding position, in no rush to let their gem go. For the likes of Spurs, Newcastle, or Liverpool to have a fighting chance, they might have to reach deeper into their pockets. Market murmurs suggest a figure around £30m might tempt PSV to let go.

The Clock is Ticking

As the sands of the transfer window trickle down, the Johan Bakayoko saga promises thrilling twists and turns. With top Premier League clubs circling, he’s undeniably a player worth watching. As the chase heats up, one wonders where this shining star will find his new home.