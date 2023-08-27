Report: Red Devils Contemplate Key Defence Player’s Exit

The Maguire Dilemma: West Ham’s Pursuit and United’s Reluctance

The East London Beckoning for Maguire

In a summer transfer saga full of twists, West Ham has once again directed their gaze towards Harry Maguire suggest reports from Daily Star, Manchester United’s embattled centre-back. The move initially looked imminent, with whispers of Maguire heading to east London. However, complications arose when Maguire sought a substantial payoff from United, given that he still had two solid years left on his Red Devils’ contract.

Financial Stalemates and A Potential Return of Interest

After this financial impasse, the Hammers temporarily withdrew their interest. Yet, insiders suggest a revival in their pursuit is on the horizon. David Moyes’ team might just be the financial lifeline United needs, aiming to facilitate their endeavour to settle Maguire’s demands. Previously, both clubs had found common ground on a £30million transfer sum. Maguire too had settled on personal terms. But with West Ham potentially aiding United to raise more funds, this fee could see an uptick.

Defensive Woes for United

Yet, Manchester United could be on the cusp of rethinking the sale. Their defence, already a cause for concern, further weakened when Raphael Varane left the pitch injured during their clash against Nottingham Forest. Erik ten Hag’s side now appears perilously thin defensively, making Maguire’s potential exit an even weightier decision.