Moyes Delighted With Stats Monster Signing

The Premier League’s Newest Addition

Mohammed Kudus, the 23-year-old dynamo from Ajax, has now officially donned the claret and blue of West Ham United. The attacking midfielder has committed to a five-year tenure with the Hammers, with an option to extend for another year.

The London club has agreed to a transfer fee of €41.5million (£35.6m) with an additional €3m (£2.5m) in performance-related bonuses. Interestingly, Ajax has secured a 10% sell-on clause, ensuring they benefit from any future sale of the player.

Kudus’ New Chapter

Set to wear the No 14 jersey, Kudus expressed his elation at joining the Premier League outfit. He reminisced about his childhood dreams of playing in one of the world’s most competitive leagues and promised the West Ham faithful that he’s here to give his all. “Football is about entertaining the fans, and I’m here to do just that,” he stated with determination.

Moyes’ Take on the Signing

West Ham’s gaffer, David Moyes, didn’t hide his excitement about the acquisition. He praised Kudus for his impressive track record with Ajax, especially in the Champions League. “Securing a player of Mohammed’s calibre, given the interest from other top clubs, is a testament to our ambition,” Moyes remarked.

A Busy Transfer Window for West Ham

This isn’t the first business between West Ham and Ajax this summer. Edson Alvarez made the switch to the Premier League earlier, joining the Hammers for €40m. Additionally, the club fortified their midfield by securing the services of James Ward Prowse from Southampton for a cool £30 million.

Kudus: A Closer Look

During his three-season stint in Amsterdam, Kudus found the net 16 times in 63 Eredivisie outings. Representing Ghana, he’s tallied seven goals in 24 caps. Standing at 5ft 9in, Kudus combines his stocky build with incredible energy. His agility and power make him a formidable presence on the pitch. Ajax often capitalised on his versatility, deploying him in various roles, from a deep-lying playmaker to a centre-forward. However, he’s most renowned for terrorising full-backs from the right-wing.