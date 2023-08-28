Report: Will Wolves Budge in Man City’s Renewed Offer?

Manchester City and the £52m Pursuit of Matheus Nunes

Manchester City, last season’s Premier League victors, seem undeterred by a previous rejection, laying a fresh £52 million offer on the table for the services of Wolves’ central maestro, Matheus Nunes as reported by the Daily Mail.

City’s Midfield Void

Sheffield United witnessed firsthand the force of City’s resilience at Bramall Lane last Sunday. Yet, even with this triumph and without Guardiola pacing the sidelines, the gaping hole in their midfield remains apparent. The exits and injuries – including that of Kevin De Bruyne and the surprising transfer of Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona – have left the Mancunian blues scouting for an addition to their midfield ranks.

Nunes: A Midland Gem

The crux of the situation? Wolves’ dazzling 25-year-old Portuguese, Nunes. His recent absence against Everton – courtesy of a suspension from a previous Brighton skirmish – sent ripples of speculation across the football realm. Could this be the end of Nunes’ spell in the vibrant amber of the Wolves’ kit? Especially if the Northern powerhouse, Man City, manages to twist the arm of the Midlands club?

The Power of the Contract

While many might see City’s £52m as a princely sum, Wolves have both the position and the poise to stand their ground. It’s not just about the finances. It’s the principle. Nunes, after all, inked his signature for a record £38 million move from Sporting Lisbon only a year ago. With an ample four years left, and a potential for a fifth, on his contract, Wolves aren’t in any rush. Gary O’Neil, their first-team manager, has been clear: “He’s pivotal. His worth to us goes beyond the pitch. We’ve said no once, and we’ll say it again if the value doesn’t match.”

The Potential Swap?

Whispers around the Etihad have often hinted at Wolves’ keen eyes set on City’s budding talents – James McAtee and Tommy Doyle. However, those looking for a potential trade or swap might be waiting in vain. Both prospects seem to be off the discussion table when it comes to the Nunes deal.

Guardiola’s Admiration

It’s no secret in the corridors of football: Guardiola has been a long-time admirer of Nunes. Their paths crossed when Nunes was still with Sporting in the Champions League. The maestro from Molineux left an impression, one that’s lingered even after his switch to the English Midlands.

City’s Calculated Risk

But football, for all its passion and admiration, is also a business. City’s executives are all too aware of the financial tightropes they walk. They are wary, cautious, and unlikely to be drawn into a hasty overpayment. If the numbers don’t crunch right or the negotiations become too steep, they might just retract into the shadows, waiting for another opportunity or another star.