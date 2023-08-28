Report:Man United Scour Market for Key Left-Back Signing

United’s Desperate Left-Back Hunt

Old Trafford’s corridors are abuzz. With the Friday transfer deadline looming large, Manchester United are rummaging through a list of potential left-backs, keen to plug an emergent gap. The Reds are treading water without Luke Shaw, who’s nursing a muscle injury until potentially November, and Tyrell Malacia’s recovery from a knee injury is equally distant.

The Chelsea Connection

“Would Chelsea help a direct rival?”, many pondered, when it emerged that Manchester United had discreetly reached out to Chelsea. They sought to gauge the Blues’ appetite to loan out Marc Cucurella, a player who moved to Stamford Bridge with a hefty £60 million tag from Brighton. Despite his price, the Spanish dynamo has largely been in the shadows, what with Ben Chilwell firmly positioned as the favoured left-back and Mauricio Pochettino’s inclination towards Ian Maatsen.

Letting Cucurella adorn the Manchester United crest, even temporarily, would be akin to Chelsea offering a hand to a Champions League adversary. It’s intriguing, and the question remains whether Chelsea would dare approve such a move.

Alonso and Reguilon: Also on the Radar

The transfer rumour mill hasn’t stopped at Cucurella. Word has it that Marcos Alonso, once a defensive stalwart at Chelsea and now a Blaugrana, has also caught United’s eye. Similarly, Sergio Reguilon’s name has surfaced amidst the chatter. Tottenham seems ready to part ways with the Spaniard, who enjoyed a stint at Atletico Madrid last season. Recollections have resurfaced of United’s earlier fascination with Reguilon in 2020, prior to his Tottenham spell, which culminated in Alex Telles’ arrival from Porto.

Saturday’s Alarm Bells

United’s left-back quandary was glaringly evident last Saturday. Diogo Dalot, attempting to fill the void, faltered as he battled Nottingham Forest. Despite an initial 2-0 setback, United rallied to seize a 3-2 victory. But the warning was clear.

Transfer Titbits

In other news from The Telegraph, Manchester United is poised to seal a £4.3million deal for Fenerbahce’s Turkish shot-stopper, Altay Bayindir. This is perceived as a buffer for Andre Onana, given Dean Henderson is reportedly Crystal Palace-bound for a sum hovering around £20 million.

Erik ten Hag’s wishlist reportedly also featured a midfielder. With Mason Mount’s hamstring sidelining him for six weeks and the spotlight on Scott McTominay’s potential move, whispers regarding Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat grew louder. However, the shackles of Uefa’s Financial Sustainability rules mean Ten Hag may have to temper his ambitions.

Lastly, veteran Jonny Evans is slated to ink a one-year contract with United soon, but all eyes are keenly observing any potential eleventh-hour overtures for Harry Maguire.