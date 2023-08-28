Report: Everton on the Verge of £30m Striker Acquisition

Everton Eyes a Boost: Beto’s Potential Arrival

As the Merseyside winds whistle with rumours of transfer market movements, Everton, rooted to the base of the Premier League, seem poised to harness the attacking prowess of Udinese’s Beto suggest reports from BBC Sport. The weight of history hangs heavy on the Toffees, a club languishing after three fruitless outings and a barren goal record.

Beto: The Much-needed Catalyst

Standing tall at 6ft 4in, the Portuguese striker isn’t just about height; last season witnessed him netting 10 goals. It’s not just goals Everton need, but a focal point, a commanding presence, and Beto, at the heart of this summer’s transfer talks, could just be the tonic. At a speculated £30m, he may not be a drop in the ocean but might just be the wave Everton need to turn the tide.

Redefining the Blues

Everton’s heritage, intertwined with passion and fervour, saw a close shave with relegation just last season. Starting a campaign without a point in three matches is a rarity, one that hadn’t graced them for 33 years. And the silence of their net for these games? That’s unprecedented.

The influx isn’t stopping with Beto. Everton’s gaffer, Sean Dyche, has already integrated Youssef Chermiti from Sporting Lisbon into the side. Costing the club £15m, the teenager made his presence known in a narrow 1-0 tussle against Wolves.

After the aforementioned defeat, Dyche mused, “People still ask, why haven’t we signed two strikers? We haven’t got pots of gold, we are trying to construct deals. There are maybe things getting closer but we don’t know until they are actually done.”