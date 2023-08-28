Celtic’s Test of Mettle: As Rodgers Faces His Crucible

The Winds of Change at Celtic Park

Celtic, the giants of Glasgow, a name that echoed with utmost vigour under Ange Postecoglou, seems to be echoing a little less loudly these days. Last season, they were an unyielding force, a green whirlwind that swept all before them. Now? Two games, devoid of goals, a lost trophy and the unenviable slip of two league points. Just as they’re about to journey to the lion’s den – Rangers at Ibrox.

Decisions and Hindsight

Letting Carl Starfelt trade his green and white stripes for Celta Vigo’s sky blue proved to be a linchpin. Suddenly, the imposing fortress of Celtic looks a tad vulnerable, especially on the defensive front. One might ponder, were the board too quick on the draw?

From Postecoglou’s Persistence to Rodgers’ Rigours

The relentless pursuit of glory was Celtic’s motto under Postecoglou. Rodgers, however, seems to be taking a different route. Pat Bonner, Celtic’s former guardian between the posts, voiced his concerns on BBC Sportsound, “Heading to Ibrox, especially when the morale’s this bruised, is a colossal challenge.”

Moreover, with the Champions League shimmering on the horizon, Rodgers has the unenviable task of rallying the troops and aligning them to his vision, especially when the faith of the fans is wavering.

A Murmur of Dissent at Parkhead

A stumble at Celtic Park usually causes ripples. But when it’s against a team that’s been finding its feet like St Johnstone, those ripples become tidal waves of discontent. The voices of dissent, especially from quarters not entirely thrilled with Rodgers’ return, were thunderous. The message? Crystal clear.

And Rodgers is under no illusion. He openly admitted, “We didn’t earn the three points.” A sentiment hard to contest when the opposition goalkeeper is in imperious form and his team seems somewhat listless, a pale shadow of the relentless side from yesteryears.

A Crucial Transfer Window Beckons

Rodgers’ intent is transparent. Changes are afoot. Six new faces, the continued service of Tomoki Iwata, yet the departure of stalwarts like Jota, Starfelt, and Aaron Mooy, leaves one pondering. Has Rodgers gotten the backing he desired? Or has the transfer strategy been a tad disjointed?

Michael Stewart, a pundit on Sportsound, is certainly scratching his head. “Strengthen your starting XI, then pad out the squad,” he suggests, bemused by what he perceives as Celtic’s reverse logic in the transfer market.

A Clash of Philosophies

Postecoglou’s footballing philosophy was singular, and the fans couldn’t get enough of it. Rodgers, however, is charting his own course. The transitions are never seamless, and there will be inevitable bumps. But one can’t help but wonder if the players are hesitant to embrace Rodgers’ vision.

The days ahead are pivotal. As Rodgers grapples with moulding the team in his image, one thing’s for certain: The Celtic faithful will be watching every step, every pass, every decision. The question is, will Rodgers and his Celtic rise to the occasion?