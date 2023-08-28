Report: Forest Defender in High Demand Ahead of Deadline

Forest’s Panzo on the Transfer Radar

In the heart of Nottingham, a tale of a young defender unfolds amidst the hustle and bustle of the transfer season. The narrative of Jonathan Panzo, a prodigious talent at Nottingham Forest, takes yet another twist.

Championship Tug-of-War

With the summer transfer window edging to its climax, Panzo finds himself courted by the likes of Swansea City, Cardiff City, and Birmingham City. “The 22-year-old is a target for Championship trio Swansea City, Cardiff City and Birmingham City in the final days of the summer transfer window,” reported by Football Insider.

Where Do Forest Stand?

After a turbulent commencement to the Premier League season, Forest’s resilience was tested. Their spirited 2-0 lead over Manchester United fizzled out, echoing their mixed fortunes so far. This season, Steve Cooper has shown faith in the formidable back three of Scott McKenna, Willy Boly, and Joe Worrall. But this choice left Panzo sidelined. Cooper’s evolving strategies imply a challenging path for Panzo to reclaim his spot, especially after Worrall’s weekend infraction on Bruno Fernandes.

Panzo’s Journey So Far

The 2022/23 season witnessed Panzo grace Coventry City’s pitch on loan. Clocking in 32 appearances and making marks on both the scoring and assisting charts, he showcased his versatility. Notably, his late cameo in Coventry’s play-off finale, though ending in heartbreak, further proved his merit.

Nevertheless, his journey with Forest has been brief. Since their ascension to the top tier and subsequent squad revamp in 2022, Panzo has donned the Forest shirt only once.

With Belgian titans Anderlecht also joining the chase, the transfer saga involving Panzo promises more enthralling chapters. As the deadline day looms, the young defender’s future hangs in the balance.