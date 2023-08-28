Journalist: Will The Kop’s Favourite Star Make The Desert Switch?

Mo Salah: Loyalty Versus Ambition

While the wind whistles through the flags on the Kop, and the YNWA anthem reverberates throughout Anfield, there’s a whisper going around, a murmuring under the hum. The linchpin of Liverpool, Mo Salah, finds himself on the receiving end of a rather tempting offer.

Last week’s revelations showcased Salah’s previously unexpected inclination to lend an ear to Al Ittihad’s overtures. It’s a surprising turnaround considering he had cast aside any notion of such a move earlier this summer.

Salah’s allegiance to Liverpool, its fervent fans, and the rich history they’ve crafted over the years, is beyond reproach. Keeping his Anfield legacy in the forefront, he isn’t in a hurry to pack his bags. Instead, he is holding fort, ensuring any decision is made respectfully, acknowledging Liverpool’s stance.

The Deal on the Table

As reported by James Benge of CBS Sports, Al Ittihad appear rather serious in their pursuit. Their proposition? A package to the tune of €150m. Here’s a breakdown:

“Al-Ittihad prepared to offer a €150m package for Mohamed Salah. While Liverpool, understandably reluctant to let go, stand to pocket a guaranteed €100m. The added bonuses, though tantalising, might prove a tough nut to crack. As for Salah? A salary that stands shoulder to shoulder with football legends Neymar and Ronaldo.”

It doesn’t end there.

“The Saudi Pro League title holders have zoned in on Salah, ready to dangle a sum of €150 million ($162 million) in front of Liverpool, determined to sway them before the transfer window shuts down on September 20. This audacious bid, if sanctioned, promises to overshadow their nation’s previous high, notably the $97 million that Al-Hilal parted with for Neymar recently. The structure? Approximately $108 million guaranteed for Liverpool, with an additional $54 million tied to performance. But, catching those bonuses? Easier said than done.”

Anfield’s Response: A Waiting Game

It’s a tense time for the Liverpool fandom. Al Ittihad’s dogged determination challenges the Reds’ resolve. They’ve clearly signalled their intent, eager to shatter their nation’s transfer records. However, the heart of the matter lies in whether Liverpool will entertain this dance or choose to stand firm by their star.

With the clock ticking down to the transfer window’s final curtain, it’s a riveting game of cat and mouse. One thing’s for certain, the world will be watching Anfield’s next move closely.