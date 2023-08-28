Transfer Twist – Man Utd Double-Deal Back On For West Ham

West Ham’s Renewed Interest in Man Utd Stars

Maguire and McTominay on Hammers’ Radar

In a potentially thrilling end to the transfer window, West Ham are reportedly contemplating revisiting their earlier pursuits of Manchester United stars, Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay. Earlier this summer, attempts to bring the duo to London met with a stalemate. However, according to Football Transfers, there is renewed interest from the Hammers.

Loan or Permanent? The Debate Rages On

West Ham’s strategy might involve a temporary loan move for centre-back Maguire. On the other hand, midfielder McTominay could see a direct offer made for his services. Behind the scenes at Old Trafford, Erik ten Hag has been notably vocal about his intention to offload the pair. However, Manchester United’s preference leans towards a permanent deal, ensuring an inflow of funds to bring in new talent.

The Replacement Dilemma

When it comes to potential successors, Ryan Gravenberch and Sofyan Amrabat are tipped to fill McTominay’s shoes, while Jean Clair-Todibo is on the radar as a possible £30m replacement for Maguire. Another enticing prospect, Khephren Thuram, has caught Man Utd’s eye, but financial constraints could put a damper on those plans.

Moyes’ Vision for the Duo

David Moyes, the tactician at the helm of West Ham, holds Maguire and McTominay in high regard. Their Premier League expertise would perfectly complement recent overseas signings, including Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez, and Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Possible Swap Deal on the Horizon?

Intriguingly, Bayern Munich’s desire to secure McTominay might pave the way for a direct swap involving Gravenberch, further complicating the transfer matrix.

Upcoming Challenges

With a clash against Arsenal on the horizon and having secured victories in their first two Premier League encounters, Manchester United remains focused. The buzz around the terraces is that Rasmus Hojlund could be set for his much-anticipated debut.