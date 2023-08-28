Report: West Ham’s Big Money Premier League Striker Offer

West Ham’s Striker Search Hones in on Solanke

Monitoring Bournemouth’s Star

In what seems to be a strategic move to bolster their attacking options, West Ham United are closely tracking Dominic Solanke’s performances at Bournemouth. The meticulous assessment isn’t isolated; West Ham representatives were recently spotted during Bournemouth’s games against premier sides, Liverpool and Tottenham, as reported by Football Insider.

Potential Offer on the Table

Stepping up their interest, the London-based club has tabled a bid ranging between £35-40 million for Solanke. But they’re not alone; Fulham, too, are believed to be considering the striker as a potential addition.

West Ham’s Attacking Ambitions

Fresh from their recent 3-1 triumph over Brighton, which catapulted them to the Premier League summit, West Ham are keen to sustain their momentum. Michail Antonio, with his goal-scoring prowess, has been spearheading their attack. However, David Moyes, the Hammers’ gaffer, recognises the need for enhanced depth in the forward position.

Solanke’s Proving Grounds

Solanke’s contribution to Bournemouth’s cause last season was commendable. With a tally of seven goals and an equal number of assists, he played a pivotal role in ensuring the Cherries dodged relegation, finishing at a respectable 15th spot. This season, he’s already made an impression, notching a goal against West Ham in the inaugural fixture.

An interesting highlight: Solanke set up a goal for Antoine Semenyo at Anfield, a spectacle that didn’t go unnoticed by the watchful eyes of West Ham scouts.

The striker’s overall record at the south coast outfit boasts 57 goals from 177 outings, painting a picture of a consistently reliable forward.