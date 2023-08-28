Report: PSG’s New Target Offers Clear Pathway For Chelsea

Chelsea Eye Lyon Prodigy Barcola

Paris Shift Focus To Bakayoko

In a rather intriguing turn of events, Paris Saint-Germain’s earlier interest in securing the signature of Olympique Lyonnais’ young sensation, Bradley Barcola, appears to have cooled off. Notably, the Parisian giants have now switched their sights towards PSV Eindhoven’s winger, Johan Bakayoko; according to Football Transfers.

Reports from football analysts Sacha Tavolieri and Rik Elfrink highlight PSG’s readiness to table a €25 million bid for Bakayoko. However, PSV is rumoured to be holding out for a figure closer to €30 million for the young Belgian talent. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace seem to be monitoring this transfer narrative, presumably as a backup plan in case Eberechi Eze makes an unexpected exit.

PSG’s Lavish Summer

This transfer window has already seen Paris Saint-Germain indulge in quite an extravagant spree, having accumulated over €200m in player acquisitions. Names such as Goncalo Ramos, Marco Asensio, Ousmane Dembele, and Kang-in Lee have already been added to the roster, while Hugo Ekitike’s previous loan agreement has been converted to a permanent deal. On top of that, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg suggests that Randal Kolo Muani might soon be added to PSG’s star-studded lineup, with a hefty €80m proposal on the table.

Stamford Bridge’s Renewed Optimism

With PSG’s attention seemingly diverted from Barcola to Bakayoko, Chelsea might just find the pathway to bring Barcola to Stamford Bridge a tad clearer. It’s well documented that Barcola, a standout at the tender age of 20, has conveyed his desire to part ways with Lyon during this transfer window.

Chelsea’s manager, Mauricio Pochettino, has been on the lookout for augmenting his offensive lineup. The club’s initial endeavours to rope in Brennan Johnson have faced hurdles, courtesy of Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in the player. This change of circumstance may nudge Chelsea into revisiting their discussions with Lyon about Barcola.

Last season was a defining one for Barcola. He managed to notch up seven goals coupled with 10 assists across all platforms, announcing his grand entry into senior-level football.

Now, with the transfer clock ticking, Chelsea seem poised to take advantage of PSG’s altered transfer trajectory, making Barcola’s journey to West London a distinct possibility.