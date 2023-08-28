Scotland’s Euro 2024 Dream: Magpie Star Called Up

Anderson’s Scottish Call-Up: A Family Affair

In the ever-evolving world of football, the journey of young talents often takes unexpected turns. Such is the case for Newcastle’s promising midfielder, Elliot Anderson. The 20-year-old’s recent inclusion in the Scotland squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier against Cyprus and the subsequent friendly against England has been the talk of the town.

Born in Whitley Bay, Anderson’s Scottish connection runs deep, thanks to his grandmother. While he did don the Scottish jersey at youth levels, the decision to represent the senior side wasn’t straightforward. Steve Clarke, Scotland’s manager, shared, “Elliot pondered over the choice between Scotland and England. Having been a part of Scotland’s youth setup, he’s always been on our radar.”

Clarke further elaborated on the discussions that played a pivotal role in Anderson’s decision. “Engaging conversations with Elliot and his family led to his decision to join us. It’s a positive move for the present and an investment for the future.”

Anderson’s Club Performance: A Rising Star

Anderson’s early-season appearances for Newcastle haven’t gone unnoticed. Despite briefly aligning with England Under-19s in 2021, his return to Scotland’s Under-21 side and his subsequent performances caught Clarke’s attention. “The feedback from Newcastle has been encouraging. Introducing players during a positive campaign phase is always preferable,” Clarke noted, expressing optimism about Anderson’s choice.

Scotland’s Euro 2024 Ambitions

With a flawless start, Scotland leads Group A, making their Euro 2024 dreams more tangible. Their upcoming match against Cyprus, who suffered a 3-0 defeat at Hampden in March, is crucial. However, the highlight remains the friendly against England, a nostalgic nod to their first encounter in 1872. Clarke emphasised, “While matches against top-tier teams like England are significant, our immediate focus remains on Cyprus.”

Squad Updates and Future Prospects

Injury has sidelined Leeds United’s Liam Cooper. Meanwhile, Nathan Patterson and Scott McKenna return, replacing Celtic’s Greg Taylor and Blackburn Rovers’ Dominic Hyam. Clarke acknowledged the squad’s striker-heavy composition but didn’t miss mentioning Liverpool’s young talent, Ben Doak. “Ben’s performances for Liverpool have caught our eye. While now is Anderson’s time, Ben’s opportunity is on the horizon,” Clarke concluded.