Romano: Red Devils’ Triple Target To Replace Injured Shaw

Manchester United’s Left-Back Pursuit Intensifies Amid Shaw Injury Concerns

In the wake of Luke Shaw’s recent injury, which could see him out of action for a minimum of six weeks, Manchester United have amplified their efforts to secure a new left-back. Shaw’s setback, coupled with Tyrell Malacia’s absence, has placed the Red Devils in a challenging position, prompting them to explore multiple options.

The Left-Back Dilemma at Old Trafford

Erik ten Hag, the man at the helm, has had to shift his focus to the left flank of his defence. With Shaw and Malacia unavailable, the recent 3-2 triumph over Nottingham Forest saw Diogo Dalot stepping in. However, this isn’t a long-term solution, especially with Alvaro Fernandez being the only other alternative in the ranks.

Marcos Alonso and Other Potential Arrivals

Recent reports from Spain, specifically SPORT, suggest that United have tabled a loan offer for Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso. This move is intriguing, given Alonso’s earlier indications of wanting to stay put at Camp Nou. Furthermore, credible sources have confirmed that the club has greenlit approaches for Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella and Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon.

Transfer Window: What Lies Ahead for United?

As the transfer deadline looms, United are in a race against time. The imminent arrival of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce, in a deal worth £4 million, is set to fill the void left by Dean Henderson’s £15m switch to Crystal Palace.

Midfield dynamo Sofyan Amrabat remains on Ten Hag’s radar. With Fiorentina reportedly open to both loan deals and a reduced asking price, a move might materialise soon.

Despite the early acquisition of Rasmus Hojlund in August, which pushed Ten Hag’s summer spending north of £180m, further additions hinge on departures. Speculations around Donny van de Beek and Eric Bailly’s exits persist, and there’s chatter about a potential revival of Harry Maguire’s move to West Ham.