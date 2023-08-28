Report: Wolves Looking to Snap Up ex-Man City Star

Wolves Eyeing Iheanacho as Transfer Deadline Looms

In the final hours leading up to the transfer deadline on 1 September, Wolverhampton Wanderers have set their sights on Leicester City’s Kelechi Iheanacho. The Midlands club is keen on bolstering their attacking options, and the Nigerian international has emerged as a prime target.

Iheanacho’s Leicester Journey

Kelechi Iheanacho’s journey with Leicester City has been a roller-coaster. Despite playing a pivotal role in the early stages of the 2023-24 season, murmurs about his potential departure have been circulating. The striker’s contribution to the Foxes’ FA Cup triumph two seasons ago, where he netted 19 goals and provided seven assists in 39 matches, remains a testament to his calibre. However, the subsequent season saw a dip in form, with Iheanacho managing only eight goals and five assists, coinciding with Leicester’s unexpected relegation from the Premier League.

Wolves’ Strategic Advantage

While several clubs might be interested in acquiring Iheanacho’s services, Wolves might have a geographical advantage. Their Midlands base could be a compelling factor for the striker, reducing the need for a significant relocation. However, convincing Iheanacho to leave the King Power Stadium, where he seems content, especially in light of Leicester’s recent relegation, might be a challenge.

The clock is ticking for Iheanacho, with less than a year remaining on his contract. This allows him the freedom to enter into a pre-contract agreement with overseas teams come January. His recent performance, a goal and two assists in five matches, totalling 293 minutes this season, showcases his continued relevance on the pitch.

Wolves’ Current Attacking Arsenal

Wolverhampton Wanderers are not short of attacking talent. With players like Matheus Cunha, Hwang-hee Chan, Fabio Silva, and Sasa Kalajdzic, they have a formidable frontline. Kalajdzic, in particular, has been in the spotlight, having scored the decisive goal against Everton on 26 August, securing Wolves’ first points of the season.