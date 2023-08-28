Report: Spurs Look to France for Kane Replacement

Mikautadze in the Spotlight

Metz’s forward, Georges Mikautadze, has certainly been turning heads in the football world. The 22-year-old striker, who hails from Georgia, has been on the radar of several Premier League clubs, and it’s easy to see why. Over the weekend, Tottenham’s scouts were among the attendees at Metz’s league game against Clermont Foot, keenly observing Mikautadze’s performance.

A Rising Star in Ligue 1

Mikautadze has been in scintillating form, especially in the recent past. Just a week before the Clermont Foot clash, he found the net against Marseille. His contribution to Metz’s promotion to Ligue 1 last season was undeniable, with a tally of 24 goals. Out of these, 23 were in the league, and the Lyon-born forward also chipped in with eight assists.

Having been a product of the Metz academy, Mikautadze’s commitment to the club is evident. He extended his contract in November 2022, ensuring he remains in northeast France for another three years. His stats for the club are impressive, with 26 goals and 10 assists, especially considering he only became a staple in the 2022-23 season.

Before his rise at Metz, Mikautadze honed his skills at Belgian club RFC Seraing. During his two-season loan there, he amassed a commendable 36 goals from 57 appearances across Belgium’s top two divisions.

Premier League Clubs on the Prowl

While Tottenham’s interest in Mikautadze is clear, they aren’t the only Premier League club vying for striking talent. Burnley, for instance, made a bid for Mikautadze earlier this summer, which was declined.

Spurs are in the market for a successor to Harry Kane as the transfer window draws to a close. There’s chatter about their interest in Ivan Toney, with a potential move being evaluated for January. As for their current lineup, Richarlison is leading the attack but is yet to find the back of the net this season.

West Ham, on the other hand, are scouting for strikers after Gianluca Scamacca’s exit. Leicester, facing the potential departures of Patson Daka and Kelechi Iheanacho, are also in the mix, especially with their recent drop to the Championship.