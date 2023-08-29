Report: Spurs’ Midfield Anchor Tipped for Shock Move

United’s Surprise Swoop for Hojbjerg

As the ticking clock of the transfer deadline draws near, Manchester United, in a twist few saw coming, set their sights on Spurs’ midfield linchpin, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg. The former Southampton man, once heralded by Jose Mourinho as the spine of his Tottenham side, now finds himself on the precipice of a shift in allegiances.

Spurs’ Change in Dynamics

Despite only joining the Lilywhites back in 2020 for a substantial £15million, it appears that the winds of change at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium under the tutelage of Ange Postecoglou have rendered Hojbjerg surplus to requirements. With a new-look midfield duo of Yves Bissouma and Pape Sarr taking centre stage, Hojbjerg’s game time has been reduced to mere cameos.

“When he became Jose Mourinho’s first summer signing, and has been a key senior player up until this season,” reported The Telegraph.

Atletico’s Stalled Pursuit

It’s worth noting that the streets of Madrid could’ve been Hojbjerg’s stomping ground. Atletico Madrid saw their generous £30 million offer for the Dane accepted. However, as fate would have it, discrepancies in personal terms pulled the plug. Notably, the allure of the Saudi Pro-League and its hefty pay package of £45million net of tax didn’t sway the midfielder either.

The Midfield Quandary at Old Trafford

United’s interest isn’t born out of whim or fancy. The Red Devils’ midfield engine room has stuttered since the commencement of the season. With new recruit Mason Mount hamstrung by injuries and a sidelined Luke Shaw prompting a left-back scramble, the call for reinforcements is loud and clear.

Erik ten Hag, United’s gaffer, has been vocal about injecting some steel into the centre of the park. “It remains to be seen whether United progress talks although their manager Erik ten Hag has been urging them to sign another central midfielder,” relayed The Telegraph.

United’s Transfer Jigsaw

But there’s a catch. The vaults of Old Trafford seemingly require a top-up. Scott McTominay, valued at £45million by the Mancunian outfit, hasn’t quite caught the eye of Bayern Munich’s Thomas Tuchel, who, in contrast, is courting Chelsea’s Trevoh Chalobah.

Simultaneously, whispers surrounding United’s interest in Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat have grown louder. The Moroccan, keen to test his mettle in the Premier League, finds himself benched in Italy amidst the transfer speculation. But the pot isn’t quite sweetened. Old Trafford’s overtures are yet to translate into a tangible offer.

As the final strokes of the transfer window are painted, Manchester United, Spurs, and Hojbjerg find themselves intertwined in a saga where the next move remains tantalisingly unpredictable.