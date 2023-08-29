Report: The Next Left-Back for United? Brentford Star in the Mix

The Red Devils Eye Brentford’s Gem

In the heart of Old Trafford, there’s a flurry of activity. Manchester United’s quest for reinforcements is picking up pace, and Brentford’s Rico Henry emerges as a beacon on their radar. As the transfer deadline casts its looming shadow, United appear keen on roping in the seasoned left-back.

An Unfortunate Setback

The necessity for new blood stems from an untimely twist in United’s tale. Luke Shaw, the Red Devil’s trusted sentinel, has been sidelined with a muscle injury. With him expected to be out of action for several months, United’s gaze has shifted elsewhere, notably towards Brentford’s standout performer.

A Competitive Race

Yet, Henry isn’t the only contender. Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella, Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon, and Barcelona’s Marcos Alonso too have been surveyed to step into the void left by Shaw in Erik Ten Hag’s squad. But Henry, with his unwavering form and commitment, undoubtedly presents a compelling case.

Rico Henry: Brentford’s Jewel

Since making the switch from Walsall in 2016, Henry has been nothing short of exceptional for Brentford. His record speaks volumes: missing a mere Premier League match last season and an ever-present figure this term. Daily Mail notes that the impressive full-back is on the cusp of a maiden England call-up, with the Three Lions’ chief, Gareth Southgate, spotted during Brentford’s curtain-raiser against Tottenham. Shaw’s misfortune may just pave Henry’s ascent to the senior squad, given his prior stints with the U-19 and U-20 outfits.

A Challenging Pursuit

Yet, securing Henry’s signature may present a formidable challenge. Extracting him from Brentford, especially with the transfer window nearing its closure, might be a tall order. Insider sources suggest that Brentford might entertain his departure only post-season. Moreover, with a contract binding him till 2026, any prospective buyer should be ready to loosen the purse strings.