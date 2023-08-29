Report: London Stadium Preps for Brazilian Flair with New Forward

West Ham’s Brazilian Pursuit: Alberto on the Brink of Joining the Irons

A breeze of Brazilian flair is about to grace London Stadium as West Ham are finalising what seems to be one of their most intriguing transfers of the season. The East London club, fresh from a riveting 3-1 win over Brighton, is keen on adding more firepower to their already bolstered ranks.

The Alberto Attraction

Yuri Alberto, the dynamic 22-year-old Corinthians striker, appears on the verge of joining the Irons. “West Ham have agreed personal terms with Corinthians striker Yuri Alberto ahead of a permanent move,” confirms Football Insider, further alluding to the announcement that might be mere hours away.

Notably, this isn’t West Ham’s maiden dance with the idea of bringing Alberto to the Premier League. As early as July, murmurs surfaced, suggesting the Hammers were among the top-tier clubs courting the young Brazilian.

Alberto’s Journey So Far

Having registered an impressive 10 goals and seven assists in the 2022-23 campaign, Alberto has truly shown his mettle. A talent nurtured in Brazil, he’s no stranger to football’s big stages. “He managed six goals and four assists across 15 games in Russia – his first taste of European football,” speaks of a player who’s tasted diverse challenges. After a brief stint in Russia, which was unfortunately curtailed due to the Ukrainian conflict, he returned to his roots, marking 53 goals in 174 appearances spanning spells with Santos, Corinthians, and Internacional.

Alberto’s rising stature was further solidified with a nod from the Selecao, making his senior international debut in a friendly against Morocco.

An Iron-clad Ambition

West Ham’s ambition under David Moyes is crystal clear. Even after roping in Mohammed Kudus from Ajax, the appetite for strengthening hasn’t waned. The recent arrivals of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez, and Konstantinos Mavropanos exhibit the club’s intent of not just participating, but truly contending at the top.

With the team currently positioned second in the Premier League, the addition of Alberto could be the spark that elevates them to new heights.