Report: Burnley and Liverpool Headline Race for Dutch Gem

Liverpool and Burnley Lead the Chase for PSV’s Rising Star

In the echoing halls of Europe’s transfer gossip, the name Johan Bakayoko is resonating with increasing urgency. The 20-year-old sensation from PSV has found himself as the epicentre of a tug-of-war between a quartet of English clubs report Football Insider.

The Four Horsemen in the Race

Liverpool, Everton, and Crystal Palace are the front runners alongside Burnley in this pulsating race against the clock, with the transfer window drawing to a thrilling close this coming Friday, 1 September. Burnley, especially, has demonstrated their keen interest, having submitted two bids this summer. Yet, the hefty £17.2 million offer still didn’t quite cut it. But with the Clarets, persistence is key, and their pursuit of Bakayoko is far from over.

Palace’s recent foray into this chase is understandable, especially given the void left by Wilfried Zaha’s departure to Galatasaray. The Merseyside duo, Liverpool and Everton, keep a close watch, ensuring the race remains as unpredictable as ever.

Bakayoko’s On-Pitch Brilliance

Last season, the swift winger notched up nine goals, along with six assists in 39 games for PSV. And he’s already hit the ground running this term, delivering four assists in a mere six outings.

Football insiders suggest the determining factor in Bakayoko’s potential move might hinge on PSV’s Champions League ambitions. Their all-important play-off bout against Rangers is tantalisingly set at 2-2, with the decider slated for Wednesday, 30 August in Eindhoven.

A Rising Star for Belgium

Adding another feather to his cap, Bakayoko celebrated his senior Belgium debut this March, marking his fourth outing with a goal against Estonia on 20 June. A product of youth systems at Leuven, Club Brugge, and Anderlecht, he’s secured at PSV till June 2026.